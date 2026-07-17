Kiwi Slips as Mideast Risks Boost Dollar Demand

Key Moments

NZD/USD traded near 0.5840 in early European dealings on Friday as risk sentiment deteriorated.

Intensifying US strikes on Iran and threats to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz supported safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.

Recent RBNZ tightening and hawkish guidance offered some support for the New Zealand Dollar despite rising geopolitical risks.

NZD Slips as Risk Aversion Strengthens the Dollar

The NZD/USD pair moved lower to around 0.5840 in early European trade on Friday, with the New Zealand Dollar losing ground against the US Dollar. Investors shifted away from risk-sensitive assets as tensions in the Middle East escalated, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Market participants were also looking ahead to the release of the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for July later on Friday.

US-Iran Tensions Intensify and Fuel Safe-Haven Flows

The US carried out major strikes on Iran for the sixth consecutive day, further destabilizing the regional backdrop. Officials in Bandar Abbas in southern Iran reported damage to civilian infrastructure, including power facilities and a train station.

At the same time, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) warned that no oil or gas would be exported through the Strait of Hormuz as long as US attacks persisted, according to Tasnim news agency. The IRGC said that it had launched an attack on the US command center in Syria’s Al-Tanf, while the Iranian military reported that it targeted a US maritime surveillance radar installation in Oman.

The ongoing confrontation between the US and Iran has reinforced safe-haven demand, supporting the US Dollar and posing a near-term headwind for NZD/USD.

RBNZ Tightening Stance Cushions Downside in Kiwi

A firmly hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has provided a partial offset to the geopolitical-driven weakness in the Kiwi. Last week, the RBNZ raised its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 2.50% and indicated that additional rate increases could be warranted due to the risk of persistent and sticky inflation.

RBNZ chief economist Conway noted earlier this week that the conflict in the Middle East has complicated the conduct of monetary policy, similar to other supply shocks. He also said that developments in the region over the past week point to upside risks to the RBNZ’s September quarter forecast.

Policy / Market Indicator Latest Detail NZD/USD level (early European session, Friday) Around 0.5840 RBNZ Official Cash Rate (OCR) Raised by 25 bps to 2.50% Key geopolitical driver US strikes on Iran for sixth day and IRGC threats on Strait of Hormuz exports

Fundamental Drivers of the New Zealand Dollar

The New Zealand Dollar, commonly called the Kiwi, is widely traded in global markets, and its valuation is closely linked to the performance of the New Zealand economy and the stance of the RBNZ. Several structural factors also influence NZD behavior.

Economic Structure, Trade Links, and Commodities

Developments in the Chinese economy tend to have a significant impact on NZD, as China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Negative news for China typically implies weaker demand for New Zealand exports, weighing on domestic growth and, in turn, the currency.

Dairy prices are another central driver because the dairy sector is New Zealand’s primary export industry. Higher dairy prices enhance export revenues, support the broader economy, and can be positive for the New Zealand Dollar. Conversely, falling dairy prices can undermine NZD by pressuring export income.

RBNZ Policy and Rate Differentials

The RBNZ targets inflation within a 1% to 3% band over the medium term, aiming to keep it near the 2% midpoint. To achieve this, it adjusts interest rates to influence economic activity and price pressures.

When inflation runs too high, the central bank increases interest rates to cool demand. Higher rates generally push up bond yields, making New Zealand assets more attractive and supporting the Kiwi. When the RBNZ cuts or maintains low rates, NZD tends to weaken.

The relative level of New Zealand interest rates compared with those set by the US Federal Reserve – the rate differential – is a key factor for NZD/USD. Expectations about how this gap may change often drive currency moves as much as actual rate decisions.

Macroeconomic Data and Market Sentiment

Domestic data releases in New Zealand provide insight into growth, employment conditions, and confidence, all of which can sway NZD. Strong economic performance, characterized by robust growth, low unemployment, and solid confidence, is generally supportive for the currency and can lead the RBNZ to consider tighter policy if inflation is also elevated.

Weak economic outcomes tend to push NZD lower, as they can deter foreign investment and increase the likelihood of looser monetary policy.

Risk Appetite and the Kiwi

The New Zealand Dollar typically benefits during risk-on phases, when investors perceive global risks to be contained and are optimistic about growth. Such conditions usually favor commodities and so-called commodity currencies like NZD.

In contrast, during periods of market stress or heightened uncertainty, investors often reduce exposure to higher-risk assets and move funds into perceived safe havens. In these environments, NZD generally comes under pressure, as illustrated by the recent reaction to the intensifying conflict between the US and Iran.