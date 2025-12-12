Wendel Outlines €7 Billion Cash Flow Strategy and Expanded Private Assets Focus

Key Moments
- Wendel (EPA:MWDP) shares rose 6.7% on Friday after the firm revealed plans to generate over €7 billion in cash flow by 2030.
- The group is refocusing on two core businesses: Wendel Investment Managers (WIM) and Wendel Principal Investments (WPI). WIM aims for fee-related earnings above €200 million by 2026.
- At least €1.6 billion will go to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. This includes a 3.8% share cancellation and a buyback program equal to 9% of share capital in 2026.
Strategic Pivot to a Global Private Assets Platform
Wendel (EPA:MWDP) saw its shares rise 6.7% on Friday. The European investment firm presented a plan to generate more than €7 billion in cash flow by 2030. Furthermore, it intends to return at least €1.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
During Investor Day, the company outlined its transition from a traditional investment holding structure to a global investment firm focused on private assets. This transformation aims to create a more dynamic and long-term value model.
Two-Core Business Model: WIM and WPI
Wendel’s strategy relies on two pillars: Wendel Investment Managers (WIM) and Wendel Principal Investments (WPI). Each pillar serves a specific purpose.
WIM is projected to oversee over €46 billion in assets and deliver annual fee-related earnings above €200 million by 2026. Meanwhile, WPI targets annual growth in intrinsic value between 12% and 16%.
Laurent Mignon, Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board, stated, “In three years, Wendel has become a global investment firm with a unique model focused on private assets. Our two complementary businesses create long-term value.” He added, “Recurring cash flows from asset management and portfolio disposals are expected to generate more than €7 billion by 2030.”
Planned Allocation of the €7 Billion Cash Flow
The company provided a clear plan for deploying the expected €7 billion in cash flow by 2030. The allocations include investments in its two core platforms and shareholder returns.
|Use of Cash Flow
|Planned Allocation
|Wendel Investment Managers (WIM)
|More than €2.5 billion
|Wendel Principal Investments (WPI)
|Around €1.7 billion
|Shareholder returns (dividends and buybacks)
|More than €1.6 billion
|Additional returns or new investments
|Remaining €1.2 billion
Shareholder Return Actions and Capital Structure
As part of its capital return plan, Wendel will cancel 3.8% of its treasury shares in the coming weeks. Additionally, it will launch a share buyback program in 2026, representing 9% of share capital. This program is estimated at approximately €300 million at current prices.
These initiatives will proceed once Wendel-Participations SE, the majority shareholder, secures an exemption from the requirement to launch a public takeover bid.
Recent Acquisitions Strengthen Private Asset Management
Wendel’s transformation has been boosted by recent acquisitions. These deals expand its third-party private asset management capabilities.
In May 2024, the company acquired a 51% stake in IK Partners. In March 2025, it took a 72% stake in Monroe Capital. According to Wendel, these transactions strengthen its presence in third-party private asset management and support growth for the WIM platform.