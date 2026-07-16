Oracle Balances Cloud Growth and Credit Risk

Key Moments

Oracle (ORCL) trades at $132.49, down 45% from its 52-week high of $345.72. However, Mizuho sees a $320 target, implying 141% upside.

The company holds a $638B remaining performance obligation backlog. Last twelve-month revenue reached $67.4B, up 17% year over year.

S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating to BBB-, one step above junk status. The downgrade follows negative free cash flow of $23.7B amid heavy CapEx spending.

Oracle’s Equity Setup: Depressed Price, Lofty Target

Oracle (ORCL) trades at $132.49, up 3.56% on Jul 15. However, the stock remains about 45% below its 52-week high of $345.72. It is also near the lower end of its 52-week range of $127.60 to $345.72. The company has a market value of $381.63B and generated $67.4B in last twelve-month revenue. Revenue growth reached 17% year over year. Meanwhile, the stock is down 32.91% so far this year.

Despite the decline, Mizuho set a $320 price target for Oracle shares. That target suggests 141% upside from current levels. Therefore, the gap between investor caution and analyst optimism remains at the center of the Oracle debate.

Backlog and Growth Engines: The Bullish Case

Bullish investors point to Oracle’s remaining performance obligation (RPO) backlog. The backlog stands at $638B and represents future contracted revenue. Supporters view it as a major advantage because it provides visibility into long-term demand.

Meanwhile, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) remains a key growth driver. Piper Sandler expects about 2,400 MW of new capacity to launch in FY2027. This expansion could generate around $2.2B in OCI revenue that current forecasts may not include. Additionally, Mizuho expects operating income to grow at a 34% annual rate through FY2030. That compares with only 3% annual growth over the previous decade.