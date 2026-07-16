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Home » Stock Market News » Oracle Balances Cloud Growth and Credit Risk

Oracle Balances Cloud Growth and Credit Risk

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Oracle (ORCL) trades at $132.49, down 45% from its 52-week high of $345.72. However, Mizuho sees a $320 target, implying 141% upside.
  • The company holds a $638B remaining performance obligation backlog. Last twelve-month revenue reached $67.4B, up 17% year over year.
  • S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating to BBB-, one step above junk status. The downgrade follows negative free cash flow of $23.7B amid heavy CapEx spending.

Oracle’s Equity Setup: Depressed Price, Lofty Target

Oracle (ORCL) trades at $132.49, up 3.56% on Jul 15. However, the stock remains about 45% below its 52-week high of $345.72. It is also near the lower end of its 52-week range of $127.60 to $345.72. The company has a market value of $381.63B and generated $67.4B in last twelve-month revenue. Revenue growth reached 17% year over year. Meanwhile, the stock is down 32.91% so far this year.

Despite the decline, Mizuho set a $320 price target for Oracle shares. That target suggests 141% upside from current levels. Therefore, the gap between investor caution and analyst optimism remains at the center of the Oracle debate.

Backlog and Growth Engines: The Bullish Case

Bullish investors point to Oracle’s remaining performance obligation (RPO) backlog. The backlog stands at $638B and represents future contracted revenue. Supporters view it as a major advantage because it provides visibility into long-term demand.

Meanwhile, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) remains a key growth driver. Piper Sandler expects about 2,400 MW of new capacity to launch in FY2027. This expansion could generate around $2.2B in OCI revenue that current forecasts may not include. Additionally, Mizuho expects operating income to grow at a 34% annual rate through FY2030. That compares with only 3% annual growth over the previous decade.

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