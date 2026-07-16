Europe Gas Storage Rebuild Slows Amid LNG Risks

Key Moments

Investment funds expanded net long positions in TTF natural gas to 181.9TWh, adding 26.7TWh over the latest reporting week.

European and LNG gas markets are described as vulnerable amid increased hostilities between the US and Iran and intensified Europe-Asia competition for spot cargoes.

EU gas storage is reported at 53% of capacity, below the 5-year average of 68% and still short of the 75% minimum target ahead of the heating season.

Positioning Shifts in TTF Natural Gas

ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey report that investment funds have materially raised their net long exposure to TTF natural gas.

According to them,

“Investment funds boosted their net long in TTF natural gas by 26.7TWh over the last reporting week to 181.9TWh. The move is dominated by fresh longs entering the market.”

The increase is attributed primarily to new long positions rather than the closing of shorts, signaling a stronger bullish stance among financial participants in the TTF market.

Geopolitical Risks and LNG Market Vulnerability

The analysts note that the LNG and broader European gas markets face elevated risk in the context of geopolitical tensions. They state that

“The LNG and European gas markets remain vulnerable amid the flare-up in hostilities between the US and Iran. There’s increased competition between Europe and Asia for spot LNG cargoes.”

This heightened competition for spot LNG volumes between European and Asian buyers is highlighted as a key factor adding stress to supply availability and price dynamics.

Storage Levels and Refill Challenges

Refilling gas storage ahead of the upcoming heating season is described as increasingly complicated. The analysts comment that

“LNG supply disruptions and stronger power generation demand make the job of refilling storage ahead of the heating season increasingly more difficult. EU gas storage is just 53% full vs a 5-year average of 68%, and some distance from the EU’s minimum target ahead of 75% going into the heating season.”

The combination of lower-than-average inventories, potential LNG supply interruptions, and higher demand from the power sector is seen as constraining Europe’s ability to reach its stated storage objective.

Key Metrics at a Glance