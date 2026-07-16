Abbott Gains as Diagnostics and Devices Outperform

Key Moments

Abbott’s second-quarter adjusted earnings per share reached $1.31, topping the $1.28 consensus estimate.

Total quarterly revenue was $12.59 billion, ahead of expectations of $12.5 billion, with medical devices and diabetes care driving growth.

The company raised its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast to a range of $5.45 to $5.60 per share from a prior range of $5.38 to $5.58 per share.

Diagnostics Strength and Cancer Portfolio Integration

Abbott beat Wall Street estimates for its latest quarterly results and increased its full-year profit outlook on Thursday, supported by robust demand in its cancer diagnostics unit. The update pushed the company’s shares up nearly 4% in premarket trading.

The diagnostics franchise has been reinforced by the addition of Exact Sciences’ flagship colorectal cancer screening test, Cologuard, and the breast cancer assay Oncotype DX. Abbott indicated that these products are helping counteract a continued decline in revenue from COVID-19 testing lines.

Medical Devices and Procedure Trends

Market participants have been monitoring medical device manufacturers amid concerns that weaker surgical volumes and rising numbers of uninsured patients could pressure companies tied to elective procedures. In contrast, Abbott’s emphasis on electrophysiology and structural heart interventions is viewed as comparatively better positioned in this environment.

Segment Performance Highlights

Abbott reported solid momentum across key operating units during the quarter, particularly in medical devices and diabetes care.

Segment / Metric Reported Result Comparison / Expectation Medical Devices Sales $5.85 billion Up 9%; above LSEG estimate of $5.82 billion Diabetes Care Sales $2.19 billion Up 11%; driven by CGM products such as FreeStyle Libre and Lingo Total Revenue (Q2) $12.59 billion Versus $12.5 billion expected Adjusted EPS (Q2) $1.31 Above $1.28 analysts’ estimate

The Diabetes Care unit, which houses Abbott’s continuous glucose monitoring offerings including FreeStyle Libre and Lingo, generated an 11% increase in sales to $2.19 billion.

Upgraded 2026 Profit Guidance

On the back of its performance and outlook for key franchises, Abbott raised its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast. The company now projects adjusted profit of $5.45 to $5.60 per share for 2026, compared with its previous outlook of $5.38 to $5.58 per share.