Yen Gains as Dollar Weakens, Geopolitical Risks Limit Rise

Key Moments
- USD/JPY trades below 162.00 with a mild downside bias for a second consecutive day after failing to extend a rebound from mid-161.00s.
- Softer US consumer inflation has reduced expectations for additional Fed rate hikes, pressuring the US Dollar and restraining USD/JPY.
- Heightened US-Iran tensions and a wide US-Japan rate differential lend support to the USD and limit the Japanese Yen’s upside.
USD/JPY Holds Near Lows With Limited Downside
The USD/JPY pair is unable to build on its late recovery from the mid-161.00s area, identified as the weekly trough, and is trading with a modestly negative tone for a second session on Wednesday. During Asian hours, the pair slipped below the 162.00 level, although selling pressure appears contained and the decline so far remains shallow.
Softer US CPI Weighs on Dollar, Intervention Risks Support Yen
The US Dollar stays under pressure after weaker-than-anticipated US consumer inflation data released on Tuesday led market participants to pare back expectations for further Federal Reserve rate hikes. This reassessment of the policy outlook has undermined the greenback and exerted downward pressure on USD/JPY.
At the same time, the prospect of potential official intervention is offering some underlying support to the Japanese Yen. This perceived intervention risk is acting as a headwind for sustained upside in USD/JPY and is contributing to the pair’s inability to extend its recent rebound in a meaningful way.
Geopolitical Risk Bolsters USD, Limits Yen Strength
Despite the softer inflation backdrop, the Dollar is finding some support from rising geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran. The article notes that the US military carried out another round of airstrikes against Iran on Tuesday, followed by Iranian attacks on US military assets in Gulf countries. It also reports that US President Donald Trump warned that the US would target Iranian bridges and power plants unless Tehran returns to negotiations.
This escalation is maintaining a geopolitical risk premium that tends to underpin the safe-haven appeal of the USD. In contrast, the Japanese economy is described as being highly exposed to potential disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a factor that may continue to weigh on the Yen and discourage more assertive long-Yen positioning.
Rate Differential Keeps Carry Trade Intact
The persistently large interest rate gap between the US and Japan is keeping carry trades active, supporting demand for higher-yielding US assets funded in low-yielding JPY. This wide differential is cited as another reason why the Yen is struggling to register any substantial appreciation, and why traders are cautious about adopting aggressive bearish positions on USD/JPY despite the recent pullback.
Market participants are now turning their attention to upcoming US data and policy commentary. The release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), along with the second day of congressional testimony by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, is expected to influence the Dollar’s direction and potentially provide fresh impetus for USD/JPY.
Key Drivers of the Japanese Yen
The article also provides background on the main forces that typically shape the Japanese Yen’s behavior, emphasizing monetary policy, yield spreads, and risk sentiment.
|Factor
|Description
|Domestic economic performance
|The Yen’s value is broadly linked to how the Japanese economy is performing, with macroeconomic conditions influencing currency dynamics.
|Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy
|One of the BoJ’s mandates is currency control, and its policy stance is central to Yen movements. The BoJ has at times intervened directly in FX markets, typically aiming to weaken the Yen, though such actions are infrequent due to political considerations with major trading partners. The ultra-loose monetary policy pursued between 2013 and 2024 led to Yen depreciation versus key peers as policy diverged from other major central banks. The more recent, gradual unwinding of this stance has provided some support to the currency.
|US-Japan yield differential
|The BoJ’s long-standing ultra-loose policy contributed to a widening spread between 10-year US and Japanese government bond yields, favoring the US Dollar over the Yen. The decision in 2024 to begin moving away from ultra-loose policy, together with rate cuts by other major central banks, has started to narrow this spread.
|Global risk sentiment
|The Yen is often perceived as a safe-haven asset. During periods of heightened market stress, investors are more inclined to seek exposure to JPY, reflecting its reputation for reliability and stability. As a result, episodes of turbulence tend to bolster the Yen against currencies considered riskier.