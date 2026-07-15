European Gas Hits Multi-Month High on Middle East Tensions

Key Moments

The benchmark front-month Dutch gas contract climbed 3% to 54.40 euro per MWh, its highest level since March 30.

Escalating U.S.-Iran conflict and risks to LNG flows through the Strait of Hormuz have reignited supply concerns.

Europe’s storage injections are lagging, forcing buyers into intensified competition with Asian importers for spot LNG cargoes.

Prices Break Above Three-Month Range

European natural gas benchmarks rallied sharply on Wednesday, with prices reaching levels not seen in more than three months as geopolitical risk in the Middle East rattled the market.

The front-month Dutch gas contract, the region’s key reference price, gained 3% to 54.40 euro per megawatt-hour (MWh), its highest print since March 30. U.K. gas futures tracked the move, rising by roughly 3% on the session and aligning with the broader jump across European energy contracts.

Contract Move Price Noted High Since Front-month Dutch gas +3% 54.40 euro/MWh March 30 British gas futures ~+3% Not specified In line with European rally

Geopolitical Risk Reignites War-Time Pricing

The renewed surge has driven European gas back toward the volatile price territory associated with the early stages of the conflict on March 30. Diplomatic initiatives in June had helped ease tensions and temper energy prices for a time, but the rapid escalation in recent days has wiped out that earlier relief.

Market stress intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the reinstatement of a stringent naval blockade on Iranian ports. Adding to investor unease, Washington signaled plans to target inland Iranian civilian assets, including power generation facilities and key bridges, by next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

Although the U.S. administration retreated from a proposed 20% security surcharge on shipments transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the possibility of open conflict has kept energy trading desks positioned for further turmoil.

Strait of Hormuz at the Core of LNG Fears

For European gas markets, the central risk stems from the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane that handles a substantial portion of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Any disruption to navigability in this corridor directly threatens the availability and reliability of LNG deliveries into Europe.

Europe Faces Tight Window During Injection Season

The geopolitical shock is hitting at a particularly sensitive moment for the region. Europe is in the midst of the key summer injection period, when utilities and storage operators step up purchases to replenish underground reserves ahead of peak winter heating demand.

Storage levels are currently trailing typical seasonal benchmarks, leaving less of a cushion as supply risks mount. Reduced LNG flows from the Middle East are compelling European buyers to bid more aggressively for replacement cargoes.

This shortfall is pushing European importers into direct and costly competition with buyers in Asia for a diminished pool of spot LNG volumes from sources such as the U.S. and West Africa, intensifying price pressures across the Atlantic and global gas markets.