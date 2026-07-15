Euro-Yen Nears Resistance as Bullish Momentum Continues

Key Moments

EUR/JPY traded around 185.40 during Asian hours on Wednesday, marking a third straight day of gains.

The pair is trading above its nine-period and 50-period EMAs, with a 14-day RSI near 53 indicating steady upward bias.

A sustained move above the triangle resistance near 185.60 could open the way toward the all-time high at 187.95.

EUR/JPY Technical Overview

EUR/JPY continued to edge higher for a third consecutive session, trading around 185.40 during Asian hours on Wednesday. The cross is maintaining a slightly bullish stance as it stays above both the nine-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are offering nearby support and underpinning the current advance.

Momentum indicators are aligned with this constructive tone. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding near 53, pointing to a firm but not overheated upside trend. This reading suggests that buyers maintain the upper hand without yet driving the market into overbought conditions.

Symmetrical Triangle Signals Potential Breakout

On the daily chart, EUR/JPY is trading close to the upper edge of a symmetrical triangle formation, located around 185.60. Price action near this level indicates that buyers are actively challenging resistance and probing for a breakout.

A clear daily close above the triangle’s upper boundary would confirm a bullish breakout and would typically be seen as a signal for a stronger advance. In such a scenario, the move could extend toward the all-time high at 187.95, which was reached on April 17.

Key Support Levels and Downside Risks

On the downside, immediate technical support is located at the nine-day EMA at 185.12. Below that, the 50-day EMA at 185.00 offers an additional layer of support that could cushion any pullback.

If selling pressure were to deepen beyond these moving averages, EUR/JPY could retreat toward the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle around 183.80. A break beneath this lower trend line would expose further downside levels, including the four-month low at 181.87, recorded on March 16, and the six-month low at 180.81.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

EUR/JPY is currently testing the upper region of its daily chart symmetrical triangle pattern, with price behavior and momentum indicators watched closely for confirmation of either a breakout or a rejection from resistance.

Euro Performance Across Major Currencies

The following table shows the Euro’s (EUR) percentage changes against major currencies today. According to the data, the Euro was the strongest versus the US Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.18% -0.07% -0.10% -0.11% -0.20% -0.08% -0.05% EUR 0.18% 0.05% 0.07% 0.04% -0.08% 0.04% 0.12% GBP 0.07% -0.05% 0.02% -0.02% -0.13% -0.01% 0.07% JPY 0.10% -0.07% -0.02% -0.03% -0.11% 0.00% 0.04% CAD 0.11% -0.04% 0.02% 0.03% -0.08% -0.01% 0.09% AUD 0.20% 0.08% 0.13% 0.11% 0.08% 0.09% 0.15% NZD 0.08% -0.04% 0.01% -0.00% 0.01% -0.09% 0.08% CHF 0.05% -0.12% -0.07% -0.04% -0.09% -0.15% -0.08%

The heat map above displays the percentage changes of major currencies relative to one another. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column, and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, choosing the Euro from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).