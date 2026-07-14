Microsoft Slips as Technical Barriers Keep Bears in Control

Key Moments

Microsoft (MSFT) is trading at $384.04 on the 4-hour chart, down 1.8% while remaining capped below key resistance.

Price is trapped under the 200-MA at $399.11 and the Ichimoku Cloud at $389.34–$400.30, reinforcing a bearish technical backdrop.

Bearish trade setups show higher confidence than bullish scenarios, with critical support seen near $371–$375 and a no-trade zone at $379.00–$393.00.

Latest update: Jul 14, 2026, 02:05 PM UTC

This article is regularly updated during market hours.

Downtrend Firmly Intact for MSFT

Microsoft (MSFT) is quoted at $384.04 on the 4-hour chart, reflecting a 1.8% decline on the session as sellers maintain control. The stock has been unable to overcome major resistance, with the latest upswing stalling in the $393.50–$395.50 area. That failed push higher has left downside risks elevated, particularly if support around $371 breaks.

Technical Signals Highlight Bearish Environment

The prevailing direction remains lower, with price action confirming a bearish tone:

MSFT is consolidating after a steep selloff, trading beneath both its 200-MA at $399.11 and the Ichimoku Cloud, which spans $389.34–$400.30. This configuration is typically associated with a downside bias.

A bearish engulfing candle formed at $393.54 on Jul 13 and marked the most recent reversal point. Since then, each rebound has been accompanied by waning volume, suggesting buyers are losing strength.

The MACD is only modestly positive at 0.89 versus 0.10, indicating limited bullish momentum, while repeated rejection at the 50-MA at $384.48 is capping recovery attempts.

Trade Scenarios

The following table summarizes the outlined bearish and bullish trade setups, including triggers, risk parameters, and targets:

Bias Entry Variation Entry / Trigger Stop Targets (R:R) Confidence Best For Post-Entry Expectations Bearish Aggressive $382.50 (break below range) $393.80 T1: $365.50 (1.5)

T2: $351.00 (2.78)

T3: $335.00 (4.2) High Active traders Expect acceleration on breakdown, manage at each target Bullish Aggressive $396.00 (4h close > $395.50) $388.00 T1: $419.96 (2.99)

T2: $428.00 (4.0) Low Countertrend only Watch for failed breakout—heavy resistance above

A no-trade band is defined between $379.00 and $393.00, where price is expected to churn sideways between key moving averages. Within this range, new entries are discouraged until a decisive breakout or breakdown occurs.

Rationale Behind the Setups

Bearish scenario: This structure aims to exploit MSFT’s inability to reclaim major moving averages and overhead resistance. A developing bear flag pattern, described as 70% complete, points to further weakness if the $371–$375 zone fails to hold.

This structure aims to exploit MSFT’s inability to reclaim major moving averages and overhead resistance. A developing bear flag pattern, described as 70% complete, points to further weakness if the $371–$375 zone fails to hold. Bullish scenario: The long setup is contingent on a push above $395.50 and confirmation via a 4-hour close at $396.00. It is noted that a strong increase in volume would be needed to reduce the risk of a bull trap given the dense resistance cluster overhead.

Risk Management and Critical Levels

Risk parameters are clearly defined to help traders navigate the current trend:

Bearish invalidation: The bearish thesis loses traction only if price can sustain a move above $395.50.

The bearish thesis loses traction only if price can sustain a move above $395.50. Bullish invalidation: A drop below $370.00 is flagged as negating the long setup.

A drop below $370.00 is flagged as negating the long setup. ATR at $7.51: This measure of volatility is referenced as a guide for calibrating stop-loss distances and expectations for typical daily price swings.

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