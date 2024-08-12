Germany’s wholesale prices fall for 15th month in July

Wholesale prices in Germany have decreased at an annualized rate of 0.1% in July, data by the Federal Statistical Office showed.

The latter has been a slowdown from a 0.6% drop in the prior month.

July marked the 15th consecutive month of decreasing producer prices, but the pace has been the softest in the sequence.

Last month, prices went down for:

– chemical products (-8.4% YoY);

– iron, steel & ferrous semi-finished metal products (-7.7% YoY);

– live animals (-9.5% YoY);

– computers and peripheral equipment (-5.5% YoY).

In the meantime, prices went up for:

– coffee, tea, cocoa & spices (19.5% YoY);

– non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products (15.4% YoY);

– waste and scrap (15.2% YoY);

– sugar, confectionery and bakery products (9.5% YoY);

– tobacco products (4.7% YoY).

The Euro was last 0.10% firmer on the day against the US Dollar, with the EUR/USD currency pair trading at 1.0925 in a calm session.