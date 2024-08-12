fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Germany’s wholesale prices fall for 15th month in July

Germany’s wholesale prices fall for 15th month in July

August 12, 2024 11:17 am

Wholesale prices in Germany have decreased at an annualized rate of 0.1% in July, data by the Federal Statistical Office showed.

The latter has been a slowdown from a 0.6% drop in the prior month.

July marked the 15th consecutive month of decreasing producer prices, but the pace has been the softest in the sequence.

Last month, prices went down for:

– chemical products (-8.4% YoY);
– iron, steel & ferrous semi-finished metal products (-7.7% YoY);
– live animals (-9.5% YoY);
– computers and peripheral equipment (-5.5% YoY).

In the meantime, prices went up for:

– coffee, tea, cocoa & spices (19.5% YoY);
– non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products (15.4% YoY);
– waste and scrap (15.2% YoY);
– sugar, confectionery and bakery products (9.5% YoY);
– tobacco products (4.7% YoY).

The Euro was last 0.10% firmer on the day against the US Dollar, with the EUR/USD currency pair trading at 1.0925 in a calm session.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News