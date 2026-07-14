Euro Drops vs CAD as Oil Risks Support Loonie

Key Moments

EUR/CAD weakens for a third straight session, hovering near 1.6070 during Tuesday’s European trade.

Canadian Dollar advances as crude oil prices climb on mounting supply risks linked to US-Iran tensions.

Markets monitor potential European Central Bank policy tightening, with MUFG expecting a 25-basis-point hike in September.

Euro Under Pressure Against Strengthening Canadian Dollar

EUR/CAD continues to trend lower, marking a third consecutive daily decline and trading around 1.6070 during European market hours on Tuesday. The cross remains under pressure as the Canadian Dollar (CAD), which is closely tied to commodities, benefits from a rise in crude oil prices.

Oil benchmarks move higher amid intensifying concerns about supply disruptions, reflecting escalating tensions between the United States (US) and Iran. These energy market dynamics are providing additional support to the CAD against the Euro.

Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Oil Price Gains

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has carried out new precision strikes on Iranian military positions, emphasizing that more than 50,000 American troops continue to be stationed across the region.

At the same time, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has asserted responsibility for disabling two “offending supertankers” in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the IRGC, the ships failed to comply with maritime warnings and proceeded along a route that had been mined.

Tehran has delivered a forceful message that any cooperation with the US will extend the closure of the key shipping lane and trigger a global energy crisis. These developments are heightening fears about oil supply, supporting crude prices and, in turn, the Canadian Dollar.

ECB Policy Outlook in Focus

Currency markets are also focused on the policy trajectory of the European Central Bank (ECB) and whether additional interest rate increases may be implemented later this year. The ECB lifted its main policy rates at its June meeting and reiterated that future decisions will follow a flexible, data-dependent framework.

Analysts at MUFG currently anticipate that the ECB will deliver another 25-basis-point rate increase at its next meeting in September, a prospect that remains a key factor for Euro traders.

Canadian Dollar: Key Fundamental Drivers

The article also outlines the major forces that influence the Canadian Dollar, offering context for CAD moves such as the current strength against the Euro.

Factor Impact on CAD Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rates Higher rates generally support CAD by attracting capital; BoC targets 1-3% inflation through rate adjustments. Oil prices As petroleum is Canada’s largest export, rising Oil prices typically boost CAD, while falling prices tend to weigh on it. Domestic economic health and data Stronger GDP, PMIs, employment, and sentiment data tend to support CAD and can encourage tighter BoC policy. Inflation trends Higher inflation can lead to expectations of rate hikes, attracting foreign investment and supporting CAD. Trade balance A positive trade balance, often aided by stronger Oil exports, is typically CAD-positive. Global risk sentiment Risk-on conditions are usually supportive of CAD, while risk-off episodes can reduce demand for the currency. US economic performance Given the US is Canada’s largest trading partner, the health of the US economy materially influences CAD.

Bank of Canada Policy Transmission

The Bank of Canada plays a central role in shaping the Canadian Dollar through its policy rate decisions, which determine the cost of interbank lending and influence borrowing costs throughout the economy. By adjusting rates to maintain inflation within the 1-3% target range, the BoC can either bolster or weigh on the CAD. Higher interest rates are typically CAD-positive, while lower rates tend to be CAD-negative.

The BoC may also employ quantitative easing or quantitative tightening to affect credit conditions. Quantitative easing is generally negative for the currency, whereas quantitative tightening is considered supportive for the CAD.

Inflation, Macro Data, and Market Sentiment

Inflation dynamics are highlighted as a crucial driver of currency valuation in the current framework of relatively open capital markets. Rising inflation can prompt expectations of higher policy rates, which can attract global investors seeking improved yields, thereby lifting demand for the Canadian Dollar.

Broader macroeconomic indicators – including GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, labor market reports, and consumer confidence surveys – also influence CAD performance. Robust data tend to draw foreign capital and may push the BoC toward tighter monetary policy, reinforcing currency strength. Conversely, weaker figures usually put downward pressure on the Canadian Dollar.

Finally, overall market risk appetite serves as an additional variable. Periods characterized by “risk-on” behavior tend to favor CAD, while “risk-off” episodes can diminish interest in the currency as investors gravitate toward perceived safe-haven assets.