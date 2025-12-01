South Korea Tightens Focus on FX Risk as Retail Investors Expand Overseas

Key Moments

The Financial Supervisory Service will review how financial firms explain FX hedging risks. Specifically, it focuses on risks tied to overseas investments for retail clients.

The Korean won has fallen more than 4% against the U.S. dollar this quarter, a move authorities associate with increased foreign investment by residents and equity sales by overseas investors.

Regulators are probing MBK Partners. They are also investigating major data breaches at Coupang, Upbit, and Lotte Card. Consequently, potential sanctions and tighter rules are under consideration.

Regulator Scrutinizes FX Risk Communication

South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) is intensifying oversight. The focus is on how financial institutions communicate foreign exchange risk to investors with overseas exposure. Moreover, FSS Governor Lee Chan-jin said the agency will review whether financial firms fully explain hedging risks for overseas investments.

Lee’s comments followed a government notice outlining fresh inspections of investor protection practices around FX risk, amid a steady depreciation of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar.

Won Weakness Linked to Cross-Border Flows

The Korean won has fallen over 4% against the U.S. dollar this quarter. Authorities link this decline to increased foreign investment by residents. In addition, equity sales by overseas investors contributed to the drop.

Despite the currency slide, the FSS is not planning new restrictions on overseas stock purchases. Lee also said that domestic financial institutions show no stress from FX exposure. In fact, he added, “Some insurance firms are making profit.”

Currency Pair Context USD/KRW Won has declined by over 4% this quarter, drawing regulator attention to FX risk disclosure.

USD/KRW. Source: Stooq.com

Retail Demand for Overseas Assets Triggers Safeguard Review

Korean investors are allocating more capital to international equities. Consequently, regulators are assessing whether these participants fully understand the embedded currency risk. Moreover, this review coincides with broader initiatives, including mandatory pre-training and simulation trading for high-risk overseas derivatives.

Regulators worry that growing retail flows complicate won price dynamics. As a result, unhedged investors could face significant losses if the currency weakens further.

South Korea Suspends Digital Won Project amid Stablecoin Push

South Korea Issues Arrest Warrant against President Yoon: Will It Impact the Won and BTC?

Central Bank Concerns and Investor Protection Measures

Bank of Korea officials have warned that large overseas moves by Korean investors could heighten local market volatility. However, regulators are currently focused on how banks and brokerages brief retail clients about currency fluctuations. They are not imposing direct restrictions on cross-border activity.

Authorities are exploring compensation frameworks. They aim to review past derivative sales to retail clients and assess potential losses.

FX Liberalization Proceeds in Parallel

The push for investor protection occurs alongside Seoul’s efforts to open the FX market further. In September, South Korea planned to extend trading to 24 hours. It also aims to create an offshore won settlement system. These steps target developed market recognition from MSCI.

Currently, the FX market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day. This schedule aligns better with European trading hours but disadvantages U.S.-based participants.

MBK Partners, Coupang, and Cyber Incidents Under Regulatory Spotlight

Enhanced regulatory scrutiny is not limited to foreign exchange. Lee confirmed that investigations are ongoing into MBK Partners regarding its sale of Homeplus, a major retailer, with a decision on potential penalties expected by the end of the month. MBK has responded that it is complying with domestic regulations and “has been doing its best to protect investor interests.”

At the same time, a series of significant data breaches has intensified calls for more robust cybersecurity and consumer protection standards. Coupang, South Korea’s largest e-commerce firm with annual revenue exceeding $24 billion and serving nearly half of the country’s population, recently reported that 337 million customer accounts had been compromised.

Upbit, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, with more than 180 crypto assets listed, also suffered a suspected hack that authorities have associated with North Korea. Lotte Card, a major credit card provider controlled by MBK Partners, experienced a leak of personal information affecting nearly 3 million customers earlier this year.

Regulatory Response to Data Security Failures

Lee criticized the firms involved in these incidents for shortcomings in their data protection practices and signaled that more stringent regulatory measures may be introduced to better safeguard consumers.