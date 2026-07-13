Geopolitical Tensions Hit U.S. Futures Before Earnings Test

Key Moments

Nasdaq 100 Futures dropped 0.9%, while S&P 500 Futures slipped 0.25% and Dow Jones Futures edged down 0.12% by 05:45 ET.

Conflicting statements over the status of the Strait of Hormuz and renewed U.S.-Iran strikes sparked a sharp risk-off shift and a jump in oil prices.

A pivotal second-quarter earnings season begins this week, with major U.S. banks and large-cap corporates set to test the resilience of elevated equity valuations.

Futures Retreat as Strait of Hormuz Flashpoint Deepens

Investing.com – U.S. equity futures traded lower on Monday as escalating tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty around the status of the Strait of Hormuz prompted investors to pare risk ahead of a critical second-quarter earnings calendar.

S&P 500 Futures fell 0.25% by 05:45 ET. Nasdaq 100 Futures slid 0.9%, while Dow Jones Futures inched 0.12% lower, signaling a weaker start for Wall Street after recent gains.

The latest geopolitical developments arrive at a sensitive point for global markets, with investors preparing for a wave of corporate results that will help determine whether the recent rally in U.S. equities can be sustained.

U.S.-Iran Escalation and Hormuz Confusion Rattle Risk Sentiment

U.S. Central Command (Centcom) said it had launched more attacks on Iran over the weekend, while separate reports indicated that Tehran responded by targeting U.S. bases in the Middle East.

Tehran also said that the Strait of Hormuz was closed for commercial shipping, while Centcom said the waterway remained open, leaving markets contending with conflicting accounts over a key chokepoint for global energy flows.

The latest strikes added to the deterioration in U.S.-Iran relations after President Donald Trump said last week that a ceasefire with Tehran was over. At the same time, Trump said that Iran had reached out seeking more dialogue.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday following the new wave of attacks, heightening fears that higher energy costs could feed inflation and potentially prompt a more hawkish posture from the Federal Reserve in the coming months. However, Brent still traded well below peaks hit during the beginning of the U.S.-Iran war.

Risk Asset Snapshot

Instrument Move Comment S&P 500 Futures -0.25% Weaker ahead of Q2 earnings and geopolitical stress Nasdaq 100 Futures -0.9% Under pressure from tech and chip-related selling Dow Jones Futures -0.12% More modest decline versus growth-heavy indices

Tech Sector Poised for Choppy Open After Chip Selloff

The heavier losses in Nasdaq futures pointed to a challenging start for technology names, mirroring a sharp overnight pullback in Asian semiconductor stocks.

The reversal was led by South Korea’s SK hynix, which plunged as much as 14% in Seoul trading. The move came just one session after the company’s blockbuster Nasdaq debut on Friday, when its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) surged nearly 13%.

Monday’s slump reflected aggressive profit-taking and persistent concerns around stretched artificial intelligence-related valuations, with investors re-evaluating positions after the rapid run-up.

The semiconductor space is set for further focus this week, as traders maintain a cautious approach ahead of second-quarter earnings from major industry players ASML Holding and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

Q2 Earnings Season Becomes the Next Major Market Catalyst

The geopolitical backdrop now threatens to overshadow a key corporate inflection point, as second-quarter earnings reports begin in earnest this week.

Market participants view the upcoming releases as a decisive test of lofty stock prices, gauging whether corporate profitability can hold up in the face of war-related disruptions and elevated energy costs.

Wall Street’s leading banks are scheduled to set the tone on Tuesday, with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup all due to publish results. Investors will scrutinize their guidance for clues on consumer strength and credit conditions in a high interest rate environment.

The pace of updates accelerates mid-week, with Morgan Stanley and BNY reporting on Wednesday. Later in the week, attention will shift to cross-sector heavyweights Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group, GE Aerospace, and streaming pioneer Netflix, providing a broader read on the health of the U.S. economy and key industries.

From Record High Hopes to a Confidence Check

Monday’s cautious premarket tone contrasted sharply with the mood at Friday’s close, when major U.S. indexes finished higher, leaving the S&P 500 within reach of a new record high.

With geopolitical risks intensifying, the onus now falls on corporate earnings and balance sheets to justify current valuations and sustain the market’s upward trajectory.