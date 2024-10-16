Astronics Corp appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) said on Tuesday that it had appointed Nancy L. Hedges as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 4th 2025.

Nancy Hedges, CPA, became part of Astronics Corp’s team in 2014 as Principal Accounting Officer and Controller.

Before Astronics, she was Director of Accounting and External Reporting at Dayco LLC.

Earlier, she served as Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in its Accounting and Business Advisory Services division.

“Nancy has attained strong command of our financial landscape across the broad range of our business, and has been intimately involved in our financial strategies and recent financing activities. She has an excellent working knowledge of our operations and has established herself as a leader among our team,” Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“We expect the upcoming transition to be seamless, as her breadth and depth of experience will enhance our performance initiatives and ensure a continued focus on improving financial performance, generating cash and further strengthening our balance sheet as we move forward,” the CEO added.

Stock Performance

The shares of Astronics Corporation (ATRO) closed 0.29% ($0.06) lower at $20.28 on Nasdaq on Tuesday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $703.927 million.

The shares of Astronics Corporation (ATRO) went up 69.13% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 16.42% so far this year.