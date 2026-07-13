Ethereum Stalls Below $1,800 as Momentum Weakens

Key Moments
- ETH trades at $1,778.85, hovering just above its 7-day simple moving average and signaling pronounced market indecision.
- The $1,727–$1,753 support band and $1,825–$1,884 resistance cluster define a tight, high-stakes range for the next 48–72 hours.
- Neutral funding at 0.0022% and a flat MACD histogram at zero underscore the absence of directional conviction in both spot and derivatives markets.
Immediate Technical Landscape
Ethereum is trading at $1,778.85, sitting only a few dollars above its 7-day simple moving average and reflecting a market caught in a zone of pronounced indecision. During the latest session, ETH briefly advanced to $1,846 before sellers aggressively drove the price back below $1,800, a reversal that underscores growing downside pressure.
The MACD histogram is currently fixed at exactly zero, indicating that recent upside momentum has stalled rather than continuing in either direction. This comes after a period of constructive momentum that encountered clear supply and then flattened out. At the same time, the Stochastic oscillator is positioned at 77, an area where earlier rallies have tended to lose strength. With %K standing well above %D, a bearish crossover that would formally mark momentum failure could develop at any point.
This configuration does not point to an imminent explosive rally. Instead, it highlights a market pausing before deciding on its next directional move.
Above the current price, the 200-day simple moving average sits at $2,217, almost $440 higher. While traders may focus on ETH reclaiming shorter-term moving averages, the 200-day level remains the dominant ceiling within the broader bearish structure. As covered by Blockchain.news, institutional exposure to ETH has stayed cautious through mid-2026, and the present technical backdrop aligns with that restrained stance rather than challenging it.
Key Price Zones and Indicator Snapshot
The current structure is relatively orderly, which makes it attractive from a trading perspective. The most important near-term area is the $1,727–$1,753 band, which is likely to define price action over the next 48–72 hours.
|Level / Indicator
|Value / Zone
|Role
|Spot price
|$1,778.85
|Current trading level
|7-day SMA
|~$1,776 (implied)
|Short-term reference, just below spot
|Immediate support
|$1,753
|Aligns with EMA cluster
|Support zone
|$1,727–$1,753
|Primary downside battleground
|12-period EMA
|$1,757
|Part of short-term bullish structure
|26-period EMA
|$1,743
|Part of short-term bullish structure
|Bollinger midband / 20-day SMA
|$1,698
|Mean-reversion target below support
|First resistance
|$1,825
|Rejected intraday when price hit $1,846
|Intraday session high
|$1,846
|Level of latest rejection
|Stronger resistance
|$1,871
|Near Bollinger upper band
|Bollinger upper band
|$1,884
|Overhead supply cluster
|Bollinger %B
|0.72
|Price elevated, but not at an extreme
|200-day SMA
|$2,217
|Major bear-trend ceiling
|ATR (daily)
|$71
|Typical daily range gauge
|Funding rate
|0.0022%
|Neutral derivatives positioning
|Calculated pivot point
|$1,799
|Center of current price compression
Immediate support at $1,753 is reinforced by a tight EMA cluster, with the 12-period EMA at $1,757 and the 26-period EMA at $1,743. A decisive break beneath this area would not simply breach a single level; it would undermine the entire short-term bullish construct formed over recent sessions. Further down, the $1,727 level represents the final notable support before price action could gravitate toward the Bollinger midband at $1,698. That midband, which is also the 20-day simple moving average, forms a clear mean-reversion target supported by the current band structure.
On the upside, sellers retain the advantage. ETH has already failed to sustain a move above $1,825, with the intraday push to $1,846 fading before the close. Beyond that, stronger resistance emerges at $1,871, converging with the Bollinger upper band at $1,884. The $1,871–$1,884 area represents a dense zone of overhead supply. With the daily ATR at $71, a single strong session could technically span that distance, but the existing momentum profile does not support assuming that type of move is imminent.
Bollinger Band %B at 0.72 shows that price is trading in the upper portion of the band, revealing that the recent recovery has been meaningful. However, %B is not at a level that clearly signals an imminent mean-reversion short. This setup does not justify an automatic contrarian fade; instead, it argues against aggressively adding long exposure at current prices while momentum remains clearly stalled.