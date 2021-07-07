Flying taxi startup Volocopter announced on Tuesday the acquisition of its long-time partner DG Flugzeugbau.

The acquisition is expected to ensure production organization compliance for Volocopter with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) standards, in addition to existing EASA design approvals.

The company did not disclose any financial details of the agreement.

“Volocopter is now the first and only electric vertical take-off and landing company to have both the necessary design and production organization approvals to advance its aircraft toward commercial launch,” the German company said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

Volocopter’s two-seater flying taxi is expected to be put into commercial service for the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024.

The company also has a similar cargo-lift drone under development.