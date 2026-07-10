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Home » Stock Market News » Citi Cuts PepsiCo to Neutral on Weak N. America Outlook

Citi Cuts PepsiCo to Neutral on Weak N. America Outlook

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Citi lowered its rating on PepsiCo from Buy to Neutral and reduced its price target to $145 from $170, citing ongoing North American softness.
  • Second-quarter organic sales in North America fell short of expectations, with PFNA down 2% versus a flat consensus and PBNA up 1% versus a 2% forecast.
  • Citi warned that PepsiCo’s 2026 and 2027 outlooks rely heavily on a North America rebound and macro factors that may be difficult to underwrite with confidence.

Rating and Target Price Revision

Investing.com – Citi downgraded PepsiCo to Neutral from Buy in a Friday note and trimmed its price target to $145 from $170. The firm pointed to persistent weakness across the company’s North American operations, which has not been alleviated by management’s strategic initiatives.

North America Performance Disappoints

Analyst Filippo Falorni told clients that PepsiCo Frito-Lay North America (PFNA) and PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) “have remained soft despite PEP’s strategic actions,” which have included price reductions, new product innovation and gains in shelf space.

Citi highlighted that second-quarter North America results came in below expectations. PFNA organic sales growth declined 2% compared to a consensus call for flat performance, while PBNA organic sales rose 1% versus expectations for 2% growth.

Business UnitMetricReportedConsensus
PFNAOrganic sales growth-2%0%
PBNAOrganic sales growth1%2%

Macro Pressures and Limited Control

Falorni noted that PepsiCo’s management has identified “gas price-driven budget strains” as the main contributor to softer volumes. However, he cautioned that “improvement from here is more dependent on a broader macro inflection vs. within PEP’s control,” underscoring Citi’s concern that external conditions, rather than company-specific levers, are now central to the near-term recovery thesis.

Guidance and 2026 Outlook Under Scrutiny

Citi’s downgrade also reflects increasing skepticism around PepsiCo’s full-year guidance path. Management reaffirmed its 2026 EPS growth objective of 5-7%, but emphasized the lower end of that band. According to the note, the guidance framework implies “a 4Q’26 North America-driven reacceleration that, in our view, is increasingly difficult to underwrite with confidence given the current trajectory.”

Challenges Building Into 2027

Looking beyond 2026, Citi highlighted what it described as “an increasingly challenging 2027 set-up” for PepsiCo. The firm expects the company to face tough comparisons as it laps its North America innovation and pricing initiatives, while still contending with elevated cost inflation and reduced benefit from major productivity programs.

Citi further pointed to structural headwinds, including GLP-1 drug adoption, and concluded that these factors leave “limited room for a multiple improvement, even off the current depressed base.”

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