Target Stock Climbs on Beauty Strategy Shift

Key Moments

Target (NYSE:TGT) rose 2.8% in pre-open trading, extending gains driven by company-specific catalysts under CEO Michael Fiddelke.

Roughly 600 Ulta Beauty shop-in-shop locations are set to be converted into Target Beauty Studios this fall, a move analysts view as a strategic push in beauty.

Q1 2026 results showed $25.44 billion in net sales and 5.6% comparable sales growth, the first positive comparable-sales quarter in five quarters, led by 4.4% traffic growth.

Stock Climbs Despite Broader Market Weakness

Target (NYSE:TGT) traded higher in pre-market action, gaining 2.8% as investors continued to respond to a series of company-specific developments that have reshaped expectations for the Minneapolis-based retailer under new CEO Michael Fiddelke. The advance came even as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq were all in negative territory, indicating that the move in TGT was largely idiosyncratic rather than driven by macro sentiment.

Beauty Strategy: Transition From Ulta to In-House Format

A key recent catalyst has been Target’s decision to reconfigure its beauty offering. The company’s Chief Merchandising Officer disclosed that approximately 600 store locations that previously hosted Ulta Beauty shop-in-shop formats will be transformed into Target Beauty Studios this fall.

Analysts interpret this shift as a deliberate effort by Target to take greater direct control of the beauty category in its stores instead of relying on a partner. The planned conversion has been framed as a strategic attempt to capture a larger share of beauty spending under the Target brand umbrella.

Analyst Upgrades and Growing Institutional Interest

Positive views from Wall Street have been a major driver of the recent rally in Target’s stock. Wolfe Research upgraded the shares to Outperform in late June, assigning a Street-high price target and stating that Target “is becoming a destination once again,” citing improving new-customer trends over the prior four weeks.

Jefferies also turned more constructive, lifting its price target on TGT to $161 from $140 in late June. In addition, the recent_news article notes that there have been three separate upgrades in the first half of 2026 alone, underscoring sustained bullish sentiment from the analyst community.

Institutional investors have been responding as well. Multiple asset managers have reported notable increases in their Target positions in recent 13F filings, highlighting an uptick in institutional accumulation of the stock.

Firm / Investor Action Details Wolfe Research Upgrade Raised TGT to Outperform with a Street-high price target in late June Jefferies Price Target Increase Lifted target to $161 from $140 in late June Multiple asset managers Position increases Disclosed meaningful additions to TGT holdings in recent 13F filings

Q1 2026 Results Underpin the Bullish Narrative

The fundamental picture has helped validate the positive reassessment of Target shares. In Q1 2026, reported in May, Target delivered net sales of $25.44 billion and comparable sales growth of 5.6%. This marked the company’s first positive comparable-sales quarter in five quarters.

The improvement was driven by 4.4% traffic growth, indicating that more customers were visiting Target stores and contributing to the sales rebound.

Metric Q1 2026 Result Commentary Net sales $25.44 billion Supports the view of strengthening fundamentals Comparable sales growth 5.6% First positive comp quarter in five quarters Traffic growth 4.4% Key driver of the comparable sales improvement

Turnaround Strategy Under CEO Michael Fiddelke

CEO Michael Fiddelke’s turnaround agenda has provided analysts and investors with a clearer blueprint for the company’s future. The strategy focuses on strengthening merchandising authority, accelerating store remodels, and investing in artificial intelligence capabilities.

These initiatives have given the analyst community a more tangible framework to justify rerating the stock, particularly as operational execution begins to show up in quarterly results.

Self-Reinforcing Bullish Sentiment Around TGT

The current move in Target shares reflects the convergence of several supportive factors: a visible operational turnaround, a new strategic push in the beauty category, ongoing analyst upgrades, and increased institutional positioning.

Together, these elements have fostered a self-reinforcing positive narrative around TGT, helping to drive the stock meaningfully above the prior session’s close, even as the broader equity market trades lower.