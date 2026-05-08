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Home » Stock Market News » Wedbush Sees Apple as Consumer AI Leader, $400 PT

Wedbush Sees Apple as Consumer AI Leader, $400 PT

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) gained 0.80% after Wedbush raised its price target from $350 to $400.
  • Wedbush projected that about 20% of the global population will use AI via an Apple device in the coming years.
  • The firm forecast an additional $15 billion in annual services revenue for Apple tied to AI services and storage.

Target Hike Tied to AI Growth Narrative

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares advanced 0.80% as Wedbush increased its price target on the stock to $400 from $350, framing the move as a response to what it described as the company’s accelerating involvement in the “AI Revolution.”

According to Wedbush, Apple is positioned to become a primary entry point for artificial intelligence for a sizable slice of the global population. The firm estimated that roughly 20% of people worldwide will interact with AI through an Apple device over the next several years, signaling what it views as a turning point in Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy.

AI Services, Storage, and Revenue Potential

Wedbush analysts argued that Apple’s AI roadmap could significantly boost its services business as AI capabilities are embedded more deeply into products and cloud offerings.

The analysts commented, “We believe over the next few years Apple will be able to monetize the AI Services and storage features translating into what could be an additional $15 billion of annual services revenue for Apple as it starts to become the ’consumer hub of AI’ technology for its global user base. In China despite Beltway scrutiny we believe Apple’s partnership with Alibaba on AI will become more important as Cupertino goes after its massive and growing installed base in China. These are all incremental steps leading to an AI enabled Apple iPhone likely with significant redesigns in 2027 on the 20th anniversary edition.”

Wedbush’s updated price objective embeds expectations that these AI-focused services and storage offerings will collectively contribute an extra $15 billion in annual services revenue for Apple.

Strategic Role of Alibaba Partnership in China

Within its thesis, Wedbush singled out Apple’s collaboration with Alibaba on AI capabilities in China as a central pillar of the company’s regional strategy. The analysts viewed this partnership as integral to strengthening and expanding Apple’s installed base in China, even as the company operates against a backdrop of Beltway scrutiny.

The firm emphasized that this cooperation is one of several measures that Apple is taking to deepen AI integration across its ecosystem for users in that market.

Anticipated iPhone Redesign and AI Integration

Looking ahead, Wedbush pointed to Apple’s long-term product roadmap as another driver of its more optimistic stance. The analysts highlighted the prospect of an “AI enabled Apple iPhone” with potentially major design changes anticipated for 2027, which would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the device.

Wedbush framed these expected iPhone redesigns as part of a broader sequence of AI-related initiatives that could solidify Apple’s role as a central consumer platform for artificial intelligence.

Wedbush View at a Glance

ItemDetail
TickerApple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Share move cited+0.80%
Previous Wedbush price target$350
New Wedbush price target$400
Estimated share of global population accessing AI via AppleRoughly 20%
Estimated incremental annual services revenue from AI$15 billion
Key partnership highlightedAlibaba for AI features in China
Future milestone referencedPotential significant iPhone redesigns in 2027 (20th anniversary)
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