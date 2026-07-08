Solana Weakens as Key Support Comes Into Focus

Key Moments

Solana (SOL) finished the session near the bottom of its $77.80–$82.79 intraday range, signaling clear seller dominance.

Immediate support sits at $76.35, with $74.58 flagged as a critical strong support level that could define the next two to three weeks.

CoinCodex, via Blockchain.news, projects a year-end 2026 SOL price of $125.04, contingent on a full technical reset and a reclaim of the 200-day SMA at $92.74.

Technical Structure Turns Cautious

Solana’s latest trading session underscored growing downside risk, with the token closing near the very bottom of its $77.80–$82.79 range. Price action reflected consistent selling pressure from the open rather than a one-off intraday spike, pointing to a market skewed toward distribution rather than accumulation.

Momentum indicators are flashing warnings. The MACD histogram has flattened precisely at zero, highlighting an inflection zone where the next shift in momentum could drive a move of roughly $10 in either direction. At the same time, the Stochastic stands at 70.61 and has started to roll over, a setup often associated with fading bullish momentum. This rollover is occurring as SOL trades below its 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $81.01, reinforcing a near-term bearish continuation profile and signaling that buyers are stepping back rather than building fresh positions.

Bollinger Bands are aligned with the weakening tone. After failing to hold a push toward the upper boundary near $84.92, price has slipped back into the upper-middle band area, with the midline at $75.00 now emerging as a key downside magnet. A decisive move through that midline would place the lower band, around $65, into view as the next major downside region. The 200-day SMA at $92.74 is well above current price, underscoring that SOL now trades about 16% beneath its longer-term trend marker. In this context, rallies risk being used as exit points by those still unloading exposure.

Market participants tracking intraday developments are being directed to Blockchain.news for ongoing coverage of derivatives positioning and on-chain activity, which are highlighted as potential early indicators of whether current selling pressure proves temporary or more entrenched.

Volume, Price Action, and Derivatives Signals

Spot trading on Binance has remained active, with $178 million in 24-hour volume, but that liquidity has been associated with a 4.28% decline in price. Rather than signaling constructive dip-buying, this alignment indicates that supply is overpowering demand and that trading flows are favoring exits over entries. When volume expands alongside price deterioration instead of recovery, the narrative skews toward distribution rather than accumulation.

Derivatives data add another layer of caution. The 8-hour funding rate has slipped slightly negative to -0.0029%. While the magnitude is small, the direction is notable, reflecting a subtle tilt away from aggressive long positioning. This backdrop suggests that leveraged traders are more inclined to position for additional downside than to chase upside.

From a tactical standpoint, the pivot point at $79.57 now sits above the current spot level of $78.12, signaling a short-term defensive posture. Immediate support is identified at $76.35, which represents the first meaningful level where buyers need to step in with conviction. Should that area fail to attract sufficient demand, the strong support at $74.58 is expected to become the central battleground, with price behavior there seen as critical for the outlook over the next two to three weeks.