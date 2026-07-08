Rupiah Weakens as Dollar Gains on Geopolitics

Key Moments

USD/IDR trades near 18,050 in Asian hours as the Rupiah stays on the back foot after June consumer confidence falls to 117.8 from 120.9.

Market participants focus on the first Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes under Chairman Kevin Warsh for guidance on the future path of US interest rates.

Safe-haven flows underpin the US Dollar amid renewed geopolitical tensions following US airstrikes against Iran after attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rupiah Under Pressure After Consumer Confidence Decline

USD/IDR extends its recovery, trading around 18,050 during Asian hours on Wednesday after recording modest losses in the prior session. The pair remains supported as the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) stays subdued in the wake of the latest Consumer Survey from Bank Indonesia (BI).

The survey shows that Indonesia’s Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) eased to 117.8 in June from 120.9 in May. Although the index remains in optimistic territory, defined as readings above 100, the pullback in sentiment has contributed to IDR weakness and provided a tailwind for USD/IDR.

Focus on Fed Minutes Under New Leadership

Traders are closely monitoring Wednesday’s release of the US Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes, the first to be issued under newly appointed Chairman Kevin Warsh. Market participants are looking to the document for key insights into policymakers’ thinking on the future trajectory of US interest rates and any shifts in the Fed’s assessment of economic and financial conditions.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Safe-Haven Dollar

The US Dollar (USD) is also benefiting from safe-haven demand as geopolitical risks intensify. US airstrikes against Iran followed Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, including a Qatari LNG carrier and a Saudi oil tanker.

In response, Iranian officials have issued sharp warnings. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the era of bullying and extortion has ended and insisted that Iran will not fold under pressure. At the same time, the country’s top joint military command condemned the strikes on southern Iran as blatant aggression and vowed a crushing military response. Tehran also reaffirmed its stance on the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that it will block any US interference in the control and management of the waterway.

Details of Indonesia’s Consumer Confidence Data

Bank Indonesia’s Consumer Survey is designed to capture changes in consumers’ perceptions of current and future economic conditions compared with the prior month. It includes two key components: the Current Economic Condition Index (CECI) and the Consumer Expectation Index (CEI), which together aim to provide a comprehensive view of sentiment among Indonesian households.

Economic Indicator Details Indicator Consumer Confidence Last release Wed Jul 08, 2026 03:00 Frequency Monthly Actual 117.8 Consensus – Previous 120.9 Source Bank Indonesia

According to the report, the Consumer Confidence Index remained above 100, signaling continued optimism, even as the headline figure declined from the previous month. The survey’s structure, incorporating both current conditions and expectations, is intended to paint an accurate picture of consumer sentiment in Indonesia.