Apple Invests $400M to Expand U.S. Manufacturing

Key Moments

Apple plans to invest $400 million through 2030 to expand U.S.-based production of key device components.

Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK and Qnity Electronics are being added to Apple’s American Manufacturing Program.

The initiative includes new U.S. production of sensors, integrated circuits and advanced materials used in Apple devices.

Program Expansion and Investment Scope

On March 26, Apple announced that it is broadening its American Manufacturing Program by bringing in Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK and Qnity Electronics, alongside a planned investment of $400 million through 2030. The capital will be directed toward expanding production of critical components within the United States.

Apple stated that this initiative extends its previously announced $600 billion, four-year commitment to support U.S. manufacturing. The latest expansion underscores an ongoing shift by companies to move manufacturing and essential supply chains into the United States in order to mitigate geopolitical risk and reinforce domestic industrial capacity.

Focus on Advanced Components and U.S. Production

The new collaborations are aimed at manufacturing sensors, integrated circuits and advanced materials that are essential for Apple devices. According to Apple, certain components covered by these partnerships will be produced domestically for the first time.

The company said the expansion is intended to support job creation and strengthen U.S. expertise in semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturing.

Key Partner Roles and Technical Collaborations

As part of the program, Apple will coordinate with Bosch and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to produce chips used in sensing hardware. These chips will be manufactured at TSMC’s facility in Washington state.

Cirrus Logic will work with GlobalFoundries to advance semiconductor process technologies that support capabilities such as Face ID. Apple described this as part of its broader effort to enhance features in its devices through U.S.-based manufacturing partnerships.

TDK, a longstanding supplier to Apple, will begin producing sensors in the United States for the first time under this initiative. Qnity Electronics, meanwhile, will provide materials that are vital to semiconductor fabrication and AI-related technologies.

Partner Overview