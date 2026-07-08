EUR/SEK Breakout Shifts Focus to Higher Targets

Key Moments

Societe Generale notes EUR/SEK has moved back above its 200-day moving average, overcoming a key technical barrier.

The pair recently advanced toward 11.11 after breaking out above the top of a prior base formation.

Support is identified around 11.00, with potential upside objectives at the upper boundary of a longer-term descending channel near 11.30/11.33.

Societe Generale Flags Strengthening EUR/SEK Trend

Kenneth Broux of Societe Generale highlights that EUR/SEK has reclaimed its 200-day moving average, a level that had previously acted as a significant obstacle during earlier recovery attempts. The move above this technical indicator is interpreted as a sign of renewed upside momentum in the pair.

Short-Term Uptrend and Key Price Levels

According to the analysis, the pair has broken above the upper boundary of a base pattern, signaling the start of a short-term upward trend and a move toward 11.11. Broux identifies the upper part of this base at 11.00 as the first notable support level.

The view suggests that if EUR/SEK holds above 11.00, the upward move could continue. The next potential upside targets are seen at the upper edge of a descending channel that has been in place since 2023, with objectives around 11.30/11.33.

Technical Levels at a Glance

Level Technical Significance 200-day moving average Previously a key hurdle, now reclaimed by EUR/SEK 11.00 First support at the upper part of the prior base 11.11 Initial upside objective following base breakout 11.30/11.33 Next targets at the upper boundary of the descending channel drawn since 2023

Analyst Commentary

“EUR/SEK reclaimed the 200-DMA last month; this MA had acted as a crucial hurdle in previous rebound attempts.”

“The pair recently broke out above the upper limit of a base denoting onset of a short-term uptrend and marched towards 11.11.”

“The upper part of the base at 11.00 could be the first support. Defence of this may lead to a continuation of the up move.”

“Beyond 11.11, the next objectives could be located at the upper boundary of the descending channel drawn since 2023 at 11.30/11.33.”