Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Broadcom Extends Chip Deal With Apple Through 2031 Now

Broadcom Extends Chip Deal With Apple Through 2031 Now

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock advanced 4% on Monday following news of an expanded chip supply agreement with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
  • The companies formalized new multi-year arrangements that extend their custom ASIC silicon collaboration out to 2031.
  • Broadcom is reinforcing its Apple relationship while simultaneously building its artificial intelligence chip business with firms including Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

Market Reaction to the Extended Agreement

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) saw its shares rise 4% on Monday after revealing that it has lengthened its chip supply relationship with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), securing a key revenue source for the balance of the decade.

The announcement signaled to investors that one of Broadcom’s most important customer relationships will remain intact for an extended period, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term earnings profile.

Details From the SEC Filing

According to Broadcom’s recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the collaboration with Apple is being taken to a new level through fresh, long-duration contracts focused on custom silicon. The filing stated:

“Broadcom Inc. (“Broadcom”) and Apple Inc. (“Apple”) have agreed to expand their long-standing technology collaboration through 2031 by entering into new multi-year long-term agreements for Broadcom to develop and supply a range of custom ASIC silicon products for use in multiple generations of Apple products.”

These agreements encompass a wide spectrum of tailor-made integrated circuits to be used across multiple iterations of Apple hardware, effectively locking in a nearly decade-long commercial linkage between the two companies.

Scope of the Apple-Silicon Collaboration

The expanded framework covers numerous custom chip architectures intended for integration into various Apple devices. By committing to this extended roadmap, Apple is reinforcing its dependence on bespoke silicon to power and distinguish its hardware offerings, while Broadcom secures an enduring role within Apple’s supply ecosystem.

For Broadcom, this arrangement represents a critical, long-horizon revenue anchor tied to one of the largest and most influential players in global technology.

Parallel Push Into Artificial Intelligence Chips

Even as the Apple relationship remains central to Broadcom’s business, the company is simultaneously pushing deeper into the artificial intelligence segment. Broadcom is working on AI-focused chips for additional large technology customers, including collaborations with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

These initiatives highlight Broadcom’s strategy of diversifying its advanced semiconductor portfolio while maintaining its core position within Apple’s hardware supply chain.

Strategic Implications for Investors

For investors, the newly extended agreement with Apple provides highly sought-after visibility into Broadcom’s future revenue stream. The multi-year nature of the deal, running through 2031, offers a clearer line of sight into demand for Broadcom’s custom ASIC silicon from a key customer.

As Apple continues to depend heavily on customized silicon solutions to enhance and differentiate its products, the renewed commitment positions Broadcom as a vital long-term partner in Apple’s product evolution and underpins the chipmaker’s role in the broader technology landscape.

Key Relationship Snapshot

CompanyTickerRole in Broadcom’s Chip Business
Apple Inc.NASDAQ: AAPLLong-term custom ASIC silicon partner through 2031
Alphabet Inc.NASDAQ: GOOGLPartner for AI-specific chip development
Meta Platforms Inc.NASDAQ: METAPartner for AI-specific chip development
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Seven Eleven state expansion plansSeven Eleven state expansion plans Seven & I Holdings Co., the worlds biggest convenience store operator is declaring appetite for more acquisitions in the US. The store chain is supposed to double its number of stores. The retailer may take its store count to 20 000 or 30 […]
  • USD/JPY Up 0.44% to 143.04, Yen Pulls Back as Trade Optimism Lifts USDUSD/JPY Up 0.44% to 143.04, Yen Pulls Back as Trade Optimism Lifts USD Key Moments:USD/JPY climbed 0.44% on Wednesday, reaching 143.04. The US Dollar Index stayed above the 99.300 mark. Market enthusiasm improved on news that trade discussions between the US and China will take place in Switzerland later […]
  • Sterling holds highs as GBP/USD stays in Bullish ChannelSterling holds highs as GBP/USD stays in Bullish Channel Key Moments GBP/USD trades around 1.3530, consolidating for a second day within an ascending channel on the daily chart. Key resistance is identified at 1.3599, with further upside opening a path toward 1.3869. Initial […]
  • Challenge accepted: Samsung selling phones to enterprisesChallenge accepted: Samsung selling phones to enterprises Samsung Electronics Co. is the biggest smartphone seller in the world. However, being a South Korean technology giant is not sufficient enough in order to win more corporate and government customers to the company. Now Samsung faces a new […]
  • GBP/USD soars to session highs as UK sector of services expandsGBP/USD soars to session highs as UK sector of services expands British pound climbed to session highs against the US dollar on Tuesday, as activity in the sector of services in the United Kingdom expanded at the fastest pace in 16 years in the month of October.GBP/USD rose to a session high at 1.6062 […]
  • Yen Pressured as USD/JPY Moves Higher After RemarksYen Pressured as USD/JPY Moves Higher After Remarks Key Moments Comments from Japan prime minister Takaichi highlighting benefits of a weak yen for exporters have stirred policy and market concerns. USD/JPY trades up 0.1% around 154.90 after earlier hitting 155.51, rebounding […]