Broadcom Extends Chip Deal With Apple Through 2031 Now

Key Moments

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock advanced 4% on Monday following news of an expanded chip supply agreement with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The companies formalized new multi-year arrangements that extend their custom ASIC silicon collaboration out to 2031.

Broadcom is reinforcing its Apple relationship while simultaneously building its artificial intelligence chip business with firms including Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

Market Reaction to the Extended Agreement

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) saw its shares rise 4% on Monday after revealing that it has lengthened its chip supply relationship with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), securing a key revenue source for the balance of the decade.

The announcement signaled to investors that one of Broadcom’s most important customer relationships will remain intact for an extended period, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term earnings profile.

Details From the SEC Filing

According to Broadcom’s recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the collaboration with Apple is being taken to a new level through fresh, long-duration contracts focused on custom silicon. The filing stated:

“Broadcom Inc. (“Broadcom”) and Apple Inc. (“Apple”) have agreed to expand their long-standing technology collaboration through 2031 by entering into new multi-year long-term agreements for Broadcom to develop and supply a range of custom ASIC silicon products for use in multiple generations of Apple products.”

These agreements encompass a wide spectrum of tailor-made integrated circuits to be used across multiple iterations of Apple hardware, effectively locking in a nearly decade-long commercial linkage between the two companies.

Scope of the Apple-Silicon Collaboration

The expanded framework covers numerous custom chip architectures intended for integration into various Apple devices. By committing to this extended roadmap, Apple is reinforcing its dependence on bespoke silicon to power and distinguish its hardware offerings, while Broadcom secures an enduring role within Apple’s supply ecosystem.

For Broadcom, this arrangement represents a critical, long-horizon revenue anchor tied to one of the largest and most influential players in global technology.

Parallel Push Into Artificial Intelligence Chips

Even as the Apple relationship remains central to Broadcom’s business, the company is simultaneously pushing deeper into the artificial intelligence segment. Broadcom is working on AI-focused chips for additional large technology customers, including collaborations with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

These initiatives highlight Broadcom’s strategy of diversifying its advanced semiconductor portfolio while maintaining its core position within Apple’s hardware supply chain.

Strategic Implications for Investors

For investors, the newly extended agreement with Apple provides highly sought-after visibility into Broadcom’s future revenue stream. The multi-year nature of the deal, running through 2031, offers a clearer line of sight into demand for Broadcom’s custom ASIC silicon from a key customer.

As Apple continues to depend heavily on customized silicon solutions to enhance and differentiate its products, the renewed commitment positions Broadcom as a vital long-term partner in Apple’s product evolution and underpins the chipmaker’s role in the broader technology landscape.

Key Relationship Snapshot