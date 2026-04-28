Sterling holds highs as GBP/USD stays in Bullish Channel

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades around 1.3530, consolidating for a second day within an ascending channel on the daily chart.

Key resistance is identified at 1.3599, with further upside opening a path toward 1.3869.

Initial support is seen at the nine-day EMA at 1.3509, with deeper levels at the 50-day EMA at 1.3437 and the five-month low at 1.3159.

GBP/USD Holds Firm Within Ascending Channel

GBP/USD is stabilizing for a second consecutive session, trading near 1.3530 during Asian hours on Tuesday. Daily chart signals point to a still constructive outlook, with price action consolidating but remaining contained within an upward-sloping channel.

The pair continues to trade above both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), reinforcing a bullish technical structure. With the shorter-term EMA positioned above the medium-term EMA and both below spot, the setup indicates that buyers maintain control for now.

Momentum conditions remain supportive. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 58, which keeps it in positive territory without indicating overbought conditions. This suggests there is still room for upside before momentum becomes stretched.

Upside Levels: Resistance and Channel Ceiling

On the topside, the first significant hurdle for GBP/USD is the two-month peak at 1.3599, which was posted on April 17. A break above that level would strengthen the bullish scenario and pave the way for a test of the upper boundary of the ascending channel.

That channel ceiling is located near 1.3869, the highest level since September 2021, reached on January 27. A move toward this zone would represent a continuation of the broader uptrend as defined by the current channel structure.

Downside Risks: EMA and Channel Support

On the downside, nearby support is seen at the nine-day EMA at 1.3509. A drop below this level would bring focus to the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 1.3500, which serves as another key technical floor.

If selling pressure intensifies, the next important level is the 50-day EMA at 1.3437. A sustained break below this medium-term average would weaken the existing bullish bias and expose more significant downside markers.

Below the 50-day EMA, attention would likely shift to the five-month low at 1.3159, recorded on March 31. Further losses from there would open the way toward 1.3010, described as the lowest level since April 2025 and noted as having been recorded in November 2025.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart

Pound Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below presents the intraday percentage change of the British Pound (GBP) versus a selection of major currencies. On the day, the British Pound is identified as the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.09% 0.06% -0.18% 0.07% 0.11% 0.22% 0.20% EUR -0.09% -0.04% -0.26% -0.04% -0.00% 0.08% 0.11% GBP -0.06% 0.04% -0.22% 0.02% 0.05% 0.14% 0.14% JPY 0.18% 0.26% 0.22% 0.24% 0.28% 0.37% 0.36% CAD -0.07% 0.04% -0.02% -0.24% 0.04% 0.12% 0.13% AUD -0.11% 0.00% -0.05% -0.28% -0.04% 0.10% 0.12% NZD -0.22% -0.08% -0.14% -0.37% -0.12% -0.10% -0.01% CHF -0.20% -0.11% -0.14% -0.36% -0.13% -0.12% 0.00%

The heat map is structured so that the currency listed on the left-hand side acts as the base currency, while the currency shown along the top row serves as the quote currency. For instance, selecting the British Pound from the left column and then moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage move for GBP (base)/USD (quote).