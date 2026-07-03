Rupee Edges Higher as Softer US Data Pressures DollarFX

Key Moments

USD/INR trades near 95.26 as the Rupee opens slightly stronger amid broad U.S. Dollar weakness following June Nonfarm Payrolls data.

U.S. NFP came in at 57K versus a consensus of 110K, while the Unemployment Rate slipped to 4.2%, prompting a reassessment of hawkish Fed bets.

MCX crude oil for July 20 expiry has stabilized in the 6,450-6,600 range after a decline of over 20% in June, supporting oil-importing currencies like the Rupee.

Dollar Softens as Rupee Opens Firmer

The Indian Rupee (INR) started Friday on a mildly positive footing against the U.S. Dollar (USD), with USD/INR easing toward 95.26. The move tracks broader U.S. Dollar underperformance after weaker-than-expected United States (US) labor market data for June undermined recent bullish Dollar positioning.

As of the latest pricing, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the Greenback against six major peers – is trading slightly lower around 100.78. On Thursday, the index fell by almost 0.6% from Wednesday’s close, extending the post-data pullback.

Labor Data Signals Softer U.S. Job Demand

The June Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report revealed a notable slowdown in hiring. Employers added 57K new jobs, well below market expectations of 110K. In addition, May’s figure was revised down to 129K from 172K, pointing to a softer trend in job creation.

Despite the weaker headline number, the Unemployment Rate declined to 4.2%, beating both the prior 4.3% reading and consensus. Wage growth remained firm, with Average Hourly Earnings rising 3.5% Year-on-Year (YoY), in line with forecasts and above the previous 3.4% pace.

Signs of cooling labor demand have prompted market participants to reassess the probability of further tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). After the release of the official employment data, the implied likelihood of at least one Fed rate hike at the September policy meeting dropped to 53.2% from nearly 64% on Wednesday, based on the CME FedWatch tool.

Policymakers have recently reiterated that inflation remains the primary concern. “High inflation” continues to be cited as the key priority. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh stated at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum in Sintra that inflation remains “too high”, emphasizing the need to restore price stability. As anticipated, Warsh did not provide specific guidance on the Fed’s next interest rate steps.

Oil Near Pre-Conflict Levels Supports Import-Heavy Economies

In commodity markets, the MCX crude oil contract expiring on July 20 has steadied within the 6,450-6,600 band after dropping more than 20% in June. Prices are hovering around levels seen before the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, with sentiment helped by Qatar’s comments about “progress” in indirect negotiations between the US and Iran.

Lower crude prices tend to be constructive for currencies of major oil-importing nations, including India, as they help ease external balances and inflation pressures stemming from energy imports.

FII Flows: Persistent Selling, But Pace Eases

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers in Indian equities over the first two trading sessions of July, reducing holdings worth Rs. 1,452.32 crore. However, the intensity of selling has moderated alongside the retreat in oil prices, as market attention shifts to business updates from Indian financial services and consumption-oriented companies.

USD/INR Technical Picture: Triangle Breakout Holds

USD/INR is trading around 95.26, maintaining a slight bullish tilt while consolidating above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently near 94.93, and preserving the earlier breakout from a Descending Triangle pattern.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 54, indicating mildly positive momentum without signaling overbought conditions.

On the downside, immediate support is located at the 20-day EMA near 94.933, backed by the reclaimed downward trend-line region around 94.764. Below that, a structural support zone is seen near 94.065. If the pair continues to respect the Descending Triangle breakout, it could advance further toward the 96.00 area.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Key NFP Details at a Glance

Indicator Latest Reading Consensus Previous Release Time Frequency Source Nonfarm Payrolls 57K 110K 172K Thu Jul 02, 2026 12:30 Monthly US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Nonfarm Payrolls: Relevance for Market Participants

Nonfarm Payrolls measure changes in the number of employees in US non-agricultural businesses over the prior month and are published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The series can be highly volatile and is frequently revised, often triggering sharp moves across foreign exchange markets.

Typically, a stronger-than-expected reading is interpreted as supportive for the US Dollar, while a weaker number tends to weigh on the currency. However, traders also closely evaluate revisions to previous months and the accompanying Unemployment Rate, making the market reaction dependent on the overall composition of the report rather than the headline figure alone.

America’s monthly jobs data are widely regarded as the single most important macro release for forex traders. The report is usually published on the first Friday after the reference month and is closely watched by policymakers given the Fed’s mandate that includes full employment. Labor market outcomes influence monetary policy decisions and, by extension, currency valuations. Even with multiple leading indicators available, Nonfarm Payrolls often surprise forecasts and produce significant volatility. When the actual figure exceeds consensus estimates, the outcome is generally viewed as bullish for the USD.