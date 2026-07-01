Canadian Dollar Slips as Safe-Haven Demand Boosts USD

Key Moments

USD/CAD traded around 1.4220 during Asian hours on Wednesday as the pair reversed the prior day’s losses.

Safe-haven demand for the US Dollar strengthened after Tehran refused direct talks with US envoys in Doha.

Weakness in crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar, adding support to USD/CAD.

Geopolitical Jitters Support USD/CAD

USD/CAD climbed during Asian trading on Wednesday, hovering near 1.4220 as the pair erased its recent pullback from the previous session. The move reflected renewed strength in the US Dollar amid heightened safe-haven demand tied to uncertainty around US-Iran discussions in Doha.

US representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff traveled to Qatar on Tuesday for meetings with mediators on implementing an initial peace arrangement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran. Tehran, however, declared it would not engage in face-to-face talks with the US side, clouding the outlook for a durable agreement and sustaining geopolitical risk premiums across markets.

Federal Reserve Outlook Turns More Hawkish

The Greenback also drew support from rising expectations that the Federal Reserve could adopt a more hawkish stance. At its June meeting, the Fed kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75%, but removed prior wording that had suggested the possibility of future rate cuts.

Positioning reflected this shift: according to the CME FedWatch tool, futures tied to the Fed funds rate were indicating nearly a 63% probability of an interest rate increase by September.

Oil Price Decline Pressures the Canadian Dollar

USD/CAD gains were further underpinned by softness in the Canadian Dollar, which tends to be sensitive to commodity dynamics. Crude oil prices moved lower as traders evaluated the implications of potential peace talks between the US and Iran in Doha.

Both parties have been working to reach a long-term arrangement that would reduce tensions in the Strait of Hormuz after recent military confrontations. While Tehran has continued to insist on maintaining control over maritime flows through the key chokepoint, both sides have paused their exchange of fire. This has allowed oil tanker movements and associated shipments to recover steadily.

Market Drivers for the Canadian Dollar

The article also highlights the primary forces that typically influence the Canadian Dollar, offering context for CAD traders and investors.