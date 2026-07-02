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Home » Stock Market News » Tesla China Sales Stay Strong After Solid June

Tesla China Sales Stay Strong After Solid June

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales rose for the eighth consecutive month in June.
  • Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y from the Shanghai plant reached 89,091 units, up 24.4% year-on-year.
  • The June advance followed a 39.4% rise in May, supported by recovering European demand.

June Deliveries Strengthen Growth Trend

Tesla’s China-manufactured electric vehicle sales increased for the eighth straight month in June, supported by an ongoing rebound in the company’s European business.

According to data released Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association, deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced at Tesla’s Shanghai plant reached 89,091 units in June, representing a 24.4% increase compared with the same month a year earlier.

The performance in June followed a 39.4% year-on-year rise in May, underscoring the sustained growth trajectory of the Shanghai operation.

Role of the Shanghai Facility

Tesla’s Shanghai plant functions both as a key production base for the domestic Chinese market and as an export hub supplying vehicles to Europe. The continued recovery in European sales has been a key factor supporting the increase in shipments from the facility.

Monthly Performance Snapshot

MonthDeliveries (units)Year-on-year change
MayNot specified39.4%
June89,09124.4%
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