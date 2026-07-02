HSBC Turns Bullish on Adobe as AI Fears Ease

Key Moments

HSBC upgraded Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) to buy from hold and lifted its price target to $308 from $282.

Adobe shares climbed 1.8% to $214.85 in premarket trading after the upgrade, supported by stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter performance.

HSBC said AI-native competitors show limited impact so far, and noted Adobe trades at about 8.5 times projected 2026 non-GAAP earnings, below the broader software sector.

HSBC Upgrade Drives Premarket Strength

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) advanced in premarket trading on Thursday after HSBC shifted its rating on the stock to buy from hold. The bank argued that market worries over the effect of generative AI on Adobe’s core franchises have become overly pessimistic.

Following the call, Adobe shares were up 1.8% at $214.85 in premarket action.

Reassessment of AI Competition and Price Target Increase

Alongside the upgrade, HSBC raised its price target on Adobe to $308 from $282. The bank said it revisited its view of the competitive landscape for AI-powered design tools after Adobe posted stronger-than-anticipated fiscal second-quarter results and sustained robust growth across its main businesses.

According to HSBC, evidence remains limited that AI-native challengers are materially undermining Adobe’s position. The brokerage highlighted Adobe’s second-quarter revenue growth of 12.7% year over year and a 13.1% rise in remaining performance obligations as indicators that customers are continuing to engage with Adobe’s AI-enabled offerings rather than moving away from its ecosystem.

Metric Detail Premarket share move +1.8% to $214.85 HSBC rating change Hold → Buy HSBC price target Raised to $308 from $282 Q2 revenue growth (YoY) 12.7% Q2 remaining performance obligations growth 13.1% Projected 2026 non-GAAP P/E multiple About 8.5x Q2 share repurchases More than $2.2 billion

Earnings Outlook and AI Monetization

HSBC lifted its fiscal 2026-2028 earnings projections for Adobe by roughly 3% to 8%. The revision reflects what the bank described as stronger operating momentum, ongoing share repurchases and a less severe long-term impact from AI competition than it had previously assumed.

The bank added that Adobe’s AI product expansion is expected to enhance its existing software suite instead of displacing it.

Margins, Capital Returns, and Valuation

HSBC expects Adobe’s non-GAAP operating margin to soften to around 45% this year from 46.2% in fiscal 2025. The firm attributed the anticipated margin pressure primarily to the Semrush acquisition and increased spending on freemium users, rather than a weakening in the underlying business.

The brokerage also underscored Adobe’s capital return strategy, pointing out that the company bought back more than $2.2 billion of its own shares during the second quarter.

On valuation, HSBC said Adobe is currently trading at roughly 8.5 times its projected 2026 non-GAAP earnings, which it characterized as a discount to the broader software group even though the company delivers earnings growth broadly in line with peers. The bank argued that the current multiple does not fully capture Adobe’s durability or its longer-term potential to generate revenue from AI capabilities.