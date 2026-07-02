Goldman Sachs Downgrades SkyWest on Weaker Growth Outlook

Key Moments

Goldman Sachs lowered SkyWest’s rating to Neutral from Buy and reduced its price target to $108 from $126.

Analysts now project 2026 block hour growth of 3.0%, down from a prior estimate of 3.5%, reflecting weaker partner capacity expansion.

Despite the downgrade on SkyWest, Goldman raised third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2026 industry net income forecasts by 24% and 32%.

Goldman Revises View on SkyWest

Investing.com — Goldman Sachs shifted its stance on SkyWest, moving the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy and trimming its price target to $108 from $126 in a note on Thursday. The firm pointed to increased downside risk to block hour production and a constrained upside profile compared to the broader airline sector, which is operating against an improving industry backdrop.

Analyst Catherine O’Brien highlighted that SkyWest’s business structure is heavily anchored in long-term capacity purchase agreements with major airline partners. According to O’Brien, SkyWest is expected to generate 81% of its 2025 revenue from these contracts.

She wrote that this model “produces more durable results than the rest of our US Airlines coverage over the cycle, but offers significantly less upside to the improving competitive/fare environment.”

Block Hour Growth Outlook Cut

Goldman adjusted its expectations for SkyWest’s operational growth, lowering its 2026 block hour growth forecast to 3.0% from 3.5%. The firm explained that capacity growth at partner airlines is anticipated to “remain lower than originally planned over the medium-term,” weighing on SkyWest’s block hour expansion potential.

O’Brien noted that the updated forecast marks a notable moderation relative to recent performance. She said the new outlook represents “a significant deceleration from recent years,” when the company had delivered mid-teens growth as post-pandemic utilization increased and SkyWest took delivery of dual-class E175 aircraft.

Metric Previous Forecast Revised Forecast SkyWest 2026 block hour growth 3.5% 3.0% Industry 3Q 2026 net income forecast change – +24% Industry 4Q 2026 net income forecast change – +32%

Contrast With Stronger Industry Outlook

The more cautious stance on SkyWest arrives alongside a more constructive view on the airline sector overall. Goldman increased its third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2026 industry net income forecasts by 24% and 32%, respectively. The firm attributed the improved earnings outlook to stronger unit revenue trends and a notable decline in jet fuel prices.

This divergence underscores Goldman’s view that, while the industry backdrop is improving, SkyWest’s contract-driven business model and slower anticipated block hour growth limit the stock’s relative upside compared with other carriers in the firm’s U.S. airline coverage.