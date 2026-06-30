GBP/AUD steadies after RBA minutes release

The GBP/AUD currency pair held mostly steady on Tuesday, as the Australian Dollar failed to gain traction following the publication of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s June monetary policy meeting minutes.

The RBA’s June minutes indicated that policy makers saw current financial conditions as “somewhat tight”, but emphasized that the board was still prepared to raise interest rates further if needed to safeguard price stability.

The minutes also underscored that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East presented a two-sided risk to the outlook, with significant upside risks to inflation and downside risks to overall economic growth.

In the United Kingdom, political dynamics add another layer of uncertainty. Andy Burnham, a candidate for the leadership of the Labour Party and prospective Prime Minister, stated on Monday that if elected he would establish a government office in Manchester. The office would be called No. 10 North and would serve as the “nerve center” of a reformed Britain.

Keir Starmer last week came under political pressure and announced he would step down as leader of the ruling Labour Party. The timeline for selecting his successor could allow Burnham to become Prime Minister as early as July 17, provided no other challenger appears.

On the monetary policy front, economists expect the Bank of England to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.75% through the end of the year, following previous pauses.