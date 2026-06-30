Bernstein Sees SanDisk Upside on New Memory LTAs

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Bernstein lifted its price target on SanDisk to $3,000 from $1,700, citing a structural shift in memory long-term agreements (LTAs).

The broker estimates SanDisk’s LTA floor price at $0.29 per gigabyte, aligned with its second-quarter 2026 average selling price forecast.

Under a modeled downturn, Bernstein projects SanDisk’s fiscal 2030 EPS at $214 with 60% LTA coverage versus $81 without such protection.

Broker Boosts Target on Contract Structure Transformation

Investing.com — Bernstein sharply increased its price target on SanDisk to $3,000 from $1,700, pointing to a fundamental change in how memory suppliers are crafting long-term supply agreements with customers. The firm argues that the revised structure of these LTAs substantially cuts the risk of extreme earnings volatility during industry downcycles.

Analyst Mark Newman highlighted that the latest generation of memory LTAs diverges meaningfully from legacy contracts, which he described as having been “extremely lopsided in favor of the customer.”

Key Features of the New LTAs

According to Bernstein, the updated agreements introduce several critical protections for suppliers. These include fixed or range-based pricing mechanisms, upfront financial commitments that secure customer participation and limit downside for vendors, and extended contract durations that generally span three to five years.

For SanDisk, Bernstein estimates a floor price of $0.29 per gigabyte across its newly executed LTAs. The broker notes that this level is consistent with its projected average selling price for the second quarter of 2026. In comparison, the firm believes the floor price embedded in rival Micron’s contracts sits significantly below prevailing market prices, although Micron’s agreements are characterized as having longer tenors, typically nearer to five years versus SanDisk’s three-to-five-year range.

Company Estimated LTA Floor Price Typical Contract Length Comment SanDisk $0.29 per gigabyte 3 to 5 years Floor aligned with Q2 2026 ASP estimate Micron Meaningfully below current market Closer to 5 years Bernstein sees lower floor than current pricing

How Upfront Guarantees Change Downside Dynamics

Newman devoted particular attention to the mechanics of the upfront financial guarantees embedded in these contracts. He contends that the broader market does not fully appreciate how these commitments function and often views them incorrectly as a fixed share of the overall contract value.

“In reality, this ratio is dynamic,” he wrote, explaining that the same guarantee amount is applied against a progressively smaller remaining obligation as revenue is recognized over time. As a result, Bernstein believes that the degree of protection actually intensifies in the later years of an agreement, which are more likely to coincide with a downturn in the pricing cycle.

Stress-Tested Earnings Outlook Under Downturn Scenarios

To quantify the impact of the LTA framework, Bernstein modeled an adverse scenario in which customers opt out of agreements whenever it is economically advantageous to do so. Even under this assumption, the firm estimates that if 60% of SanDisk’s volumes are covered by LTAs, the company’s fiscal 2030 earnings per share would reach $214 following a 72% peak-to-trough price decline. Without any LTA protection, the same scenario would yield EPS of $81.

Scenario LTA Volume Coverage Assumed Price Decline Fiscal 2030 EPS With LTAs 60% 72% peak-to-trough $214 Without LTAs 0% 72% peak-to-trough $81

Revised EPS Forecasts and Valuation Framework

Reflecting its improved outlook on the pricing environment and the stabilizing influence of the new LTA structure, Bernstein raised its base-case EPS projections for SanDisk. The firm now forecasts EPS of $243 for fiscal 2027 and $272 for fiscal 2028, and outlined bull-case scenarios of $350 and $400 for those years, respectively. These revisions are tied to expectations of a more robust and extended pricing upcycle along with reduced downside risk in a subsequent downturn.

Bernstein’s new $3,000 price target is derived from a multiple of 11 times its fiscal 2028 EPS estimate and 14 times its average “through-cycle” EPS for fiscal years 2026 through 2030. The broker reiterated its Outperform rating on SanDisk, asserting that the diminished earnings volatility provided by the LTA model “is not being factored in to current multiples.”