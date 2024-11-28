Best Buy announces $0.94 quarterly dividend

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) said on Wednesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on January 7th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 17th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) closed 0.35% ($0.31) lower at $88.17 in New York on Wednesday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $18.932 billion.

The shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) went down 2.41% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 12.63% so far this year.