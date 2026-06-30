AUD Holds Steady as RBA Keeps Hike Options Open

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades near 0.6890 as markets weigh RBA Minutes against a firm US Dollar ahead of US labor data.

RBA Minutes signal rates could rise again if inflation pressures persist, while Middle East tensions are flagged as an inflation risk.

Chinese Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs both move further into expansion, yet AUD strength remains capped by US Dollar demand.

RBA Minutes Support AUD, But Upside Remains Limited

AUD/USD is trading around 0.6890 on Tuesday, broadly unchanged on the day, as market participants balance a hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) against lingering strength in the US Dollar ahead of key US labor market releases.

The latest RBA monetary policy meeting Minutes indicate that policymakers regard current financial conditions as somewhat restrictive, but they remain willing to raise interest rates again if needed to secure price stability. The Minutes also highlight that ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to present upside risks to inflation while simultaneously weighing on the outlook for economic growth.

These messages lend some support to the Australian Dollar (AUD), but the reaction has been restrained. Investors largely see the central bank as favoring a period of observation to gauge the impact of previous monetary tightening before considering additional moves, a view also underscored by TD Securities.

Chinese Data Offers a Boost, But US Dollar Strength Dominates

Incoming economic figures from China have provided a constructive backdrop for the AUD. China’s official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in June from 50, surpassing expectations of 50.1. The Non-Manufacturing PMI also advanced to 50.2 from 50.1 in May, above the consensus estimate of 49.9, signaling continued expansion in the services sector.

Despite these positive indicators from Australia’s largest trading partner, the Australian Dollar remains under pressure against the US Dollar (USD). The Greenback continues to draw buyers ahead of this week’s US labor market data, with attention centered on the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) due later on Tuesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls report later in the week.

As a result, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stays supported while markets continue to reassess the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. This cautious environment is constraining AUD/USD’s ability to extend gains, even with the relatively hawkish tilt of the RBA Minutes and signs of resilience in the Chinese economy.

Australian Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes the Australian Dollar’s percentage changes against major currencies today. According to the data, the Australian Dollar has been strongest versus the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.26% 0.28% 0.21% -0.00% -0.17% 0.23% EUR -0.25% 0.01% 0.02% -0.09% -0.26% -0.44% -0.03% GBP -0.26% -0.01% 0.00% -0.09% -0.26% -0.43% -0.04% JPY -0.28% -0.02% 0.00% -0.06% -0.28% -0.43% -0.05% CAD -0.21% 0.09% 0.09% 0.06% -0.23% -0.37% 0.02% AUD 0.00% 0.26% 0.26% 0.28% 0.23% -0.14% 0.25% NZD 0.17% 0.44% 0.43% 0.43% 0.37% 0.14% 0.37% CHF -0.23% 0.03% 0.04% 0.05% -0.02% -0.25% -0.37%

The heat map presents the percentage change of each currency pair, with the base currency listed on the left and the quote currency at the top. For instance, selecting the Australian Dollar from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for AUD (base)/USD (quote).