Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold remains near 7 1/2-week high, US CPI eyed

Spot Gold remains near 7 1/2-week high, US CPI eyed

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

Spot Gold eased on Thursday, but remained not far from a 7 1/2-week high of $4,353.55/oz., underpinned by expectations of further policy easing by the Federal Reserve next year.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the US central bank still had room to lower borrowing costs amid a cooling labor market and it would “absolutely” defend its independence if challenged.

Waller’s remarks followed the latest US employment data, which indicated a softening labor market.

Employers in all sectors of the US economy, excluding farming, added 64,000 job positions in November, after shedding 105,000 jobs in October. Employment increased in health care and construction in November, but the federal government continued to lose jobs.

The unemployment rate in the country surged to 4.6% in November from 4.3% in August, while surpassing market expectations of 4.4%. It has been the highest jobless rate since September 2021.

The Federal Reserve delivered a largely anticipated rate cut last week, while policy makers signaled just one 25 bps cut for next year.

Yet, investors continue to expect two rate cuts of 25 basis points each for 2026.

Lower interest rates tend to reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, which pays no interest.

Focus now sets on the delayed US CPI inflation report due later today, which may provide further clues over the Fed’s monetary easing path.

Spot Gold was last down 0.27% on the day to trade at $4,326.14 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for August 5th 2016Forex Market: GBP/USD trading outlook for August 5th 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3102-1.3347. The pair closed at 1.3107, plummeting 1.63% compared to Wednesdays close. It has been the 167th drop in the past 309 trading days, a second consecutive one and […]
  • Germany’s CPI inflation confirmed at 2% in OctoberGermany’s CPI inflation confirmed at 2% in October Annual consumer price inflation in Germany has been confirmed at 2% in October, a final estimate by the Federal Statistical Office showed.It accelerated from 1.6% in September, which has been the lowest inflation rate since February […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4106-1.4219. The pair closed at 1.4194, rising 0.55% compared to Tuesdays close. It has been the 25th gain in the past 59 trading days and also the steepest one since June 7th. The major pair […]
  • US stocks decline as jobs data triggers stimulus concernUS stocks decline as jobs data triggers stimulus concern US stocks fell, after yesterday’s rebound in benchmark indexes, as Federal Reserve minutes and better-than-estimated payrolls data fueled concern stimulus cuts may be accelerated.The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost less than 0.1% to […]
  • Malaysia unemployment rate stays at 3.2% in NovemberMalaysia unemployment rate stays at 3.2% in November The jobless rate in Malaysia was reported at 3.2% in November, down from 3.3% in the same month of 2023.The rate has remained at its lowest level since January 2020 for a fourth month in a row.The number of unemployed persons went down […]
  • Foot Locker share price, posts better-than-expected Q3 profitFoot Locker share price, posts better-than-expected Q3 profit Foot Locker Inc said its net income increased more than expected as the company waves its CEO goodbye.Ken Hicks, 61, announced that he would retire from its position as CEO at the end of the month and be replaced with Richard Johnson, Foot […]