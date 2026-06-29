Sterling Rises as Burnham Signals Continuity, BoE Split

Key Moments

The British Pound trades about 0.25% higher near 1.3230 against the US Dollar during the European session.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham pledges alignment with the Labour Party’s 2024 manifesto, supporting expectations of fiscal policy continuity.

BoE MPC member Megan Greene votes for a rate hike as markets await US June Nonfarm Payrolls to gauge the Fed’s next steps.

Sterling Strengthens on Political and Policy Signals

The British Pound (GBP) is outperforming major currencies, gaining 0.25% to trade close to 1.3230 against the US Dollar (USD) in Monday’s European session. The move comes as the United Kingdom (UK) currency responds to political developments surrounding Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, viewed as the leading candidate to succeed Prime Minister (PM) Keir Starmer following his resignation.

Burnham has pledged to uphold the core commitments of the Labour Party’s 2024 manifesto. Market participants interpret this as a signal that existing fiscal settings are likely to remain in place, reducing uncertainty around potential changes in government spending or borrowing plans.

The prospect of policy continuity is seen as limiting the risk of a sharp rise in government interest costs on newly issued debt, a scenario more commonly associated with transitions between parties with differing fiscal agendas.

GBP Performance Against Major Currencies

Intraday moves show the Pound advancing broadly, with particular strength against the Canadian Dollar. The following table summarizes the percentage changes among major currencies, with the base currency listed on the left and the quote currency across the top.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — -0.18% -0.25% 0.05% 0.09% -0.06% -0.25% -0.19% EUR 0.18% — -0.07% 0.24% 0.26% 0.15% -0.04% -0.00% GBP 0.25% 0.07% — 0.32% 0.34% 0.19% 0.00% 0.07% JPY -0.05% -0.24% -0.32% — 0.04% -0.12% -0.32% -0.24% CAD -0.09% -0.26% -0.34% -0.04% — -0.15% -0.35% -0.30% AUD 0.06% -0.15% -0.19% 0.12% 0.15% — -0.19% -0.11% NZD 0.25% 0.04% 0.00% 0.32% 0.35% 0.19% — 0.07% CHF 0.19% 0.00% -0.07% 0.24% 0.30% 0.11% -0.07% —

The heat map structure means that selecting a base currency in the left-hand column and moving horizontally to a quote currency at the top indicates the percentage change in that pair. For instance, choosing GBP on the left and USD along the top provides the change for GBP (base)/USD (quote).