Gold Finds Support as Yields Ease, Dollar Caps Gains

Key Moments

Gold stabilized after briefly trading below the $4,000/oz level earlier in the week.

Softer US inflation data helped push Treasury yields lower, providing support for precious metals.

A stronger Dollar and scaled-back expectations for near-term Federal Reserve easing continued to pressure investor sentiment, leaving Silver under strain after a broader sector selloff.

Gold Holds Ground After Sharp Pullback

ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey reported that gold steadied after a pronounced decline that took prices below $4,000/oz earlier in the week. The recovery in bullion was attributed to a retreat in US Treasury yields following softer US inflation data, which offered some relief to the precious metals complex after the abrupt correction.

Mixed Macro Backdrop: Yields vs Dollar

According to the strategists, the improvement in gold came as lower Treasury yields helped counterbalance headwinds from currency markets. They highlighted that the move in yields followed weaker-than-expected US inflation figures, which lent support to non-yielding assets such as gold.

However, they also underlined that the environment remains challenging, with a firmer Dollar and diminished expectations for imminent Federal Reserve policy easing continuing to undermine risk appetite toward precious metals.

Silver Struggles After Sector-Wide Selloff

Alongside gold, Silver saw a modest rebound, but its performance remained constrained in the wake of this week’s broader selloff across the precious metals space.

Asset Recent Move Key Drivers Gold Steadied after falling below $4,000/oz earlier in the week Lower US Treasury yields following softer US inflation data Silver Edged higher but remains under pressure Broader precious metals selloff; stronger Dollar; reduced Fed easing expectations

Strategists’ Commentary

“In precious metals, gold steadied after falling below the $4,000/oz level earlier in the week, finding support from lower Treasury yields following softer US inflation data.”

“Silver also edged higher but remains under pressure following this week’s broader selloff in precious metals.”

“Still, a stronger dollar and reduced expectations for near-term Federal Reserve easing continue to weigh on investor sentiment.”