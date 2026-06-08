Corning Soars on Major Amazon Data Center Fiber Deal

Key Moments

Corning (NYSE:GLW) rose 10% after announcing a multiyear, multibillion-dollar supply agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The arrangement is set to create 1,000 new manufacturing jobs at Corning’s North Carolina facilities and support additional construction roles.

Amazon’s deal with Corning is aligned with more than $20 billion it has already invested in North Carolina since 2010 and plans for a further $10 billion.

Market Reaction to the New Agreement

Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares climbed 10% on Monday after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) unveiled a multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement for Corning to deliver optical fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions. The products will support Amazon’s growing data center footprint across the United States.

Scope of the Supply Deal

Under the newly announced arrangement, Corning will provide the optical fiber technology that underpins Amazon’s data center operations. The investment is intended to reinforce the domestic supply chain and U.S. manufacturing capacity while also contributing to regional and state fiber densification initiatives.

Parties Involved Details Supplier Corning (NYSE:GLW) Customer Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Agreement Size Multiyear, multibillion-dollar deal Key Products Optical fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions Primary Use Amazon data center infrastructure in the United States

Jobs and Manufacturing Expansion in North Carolina

The companies stated that the agreement will result in 1,000 new manufacturing positions at Corning’s North Carolina facilities. It will also underpin several hundred construction jobs tied to the expansion of Corning’s operations in the state.

As part of the initiative, Amazon intends to collaborate with Corning to broaden the Fiber Optic Technician Training Program in partnership with Catawba Valley Community College. The program is designed to equip students with skills for roles in fiber optic manufacturing and related technical fields.

Leadership Commentary

Wendell Weeks, chairman, CEO, and president of Corning, highlighted the strategic importance of the agreement for both the company and U.S. industry. He stated, “This agreement with Amazon represents a significant milestone for Corning and for American manufacturing,” adding, “For 175 years, Corning has pioneered the technologies that connect people and transform industries. Amazon’s investment will help us expand production, create 1,000 new advanced manufacturing jobs at our facilities, and lead the way toward building a resilient U.S. manufacturing base.”

Amazon’s Ongoing Footprint in North Carolina

The announcement adds to Amazon’s existing presence in North Carolina. According to the companies, Amazon has invested more than $20 billion in the state since 2010, contributing to the creation of over 26,000 jobs. In addition, Amazon previously disclosed plans to allocate a further $10 billion in North Carolina to grow its cloud computing infrastructure.