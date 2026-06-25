WTI Crude Slips Toward $69 as Supply and Rates Weigh

Key Moments

WTI futures on NYMEX fall 0.7% to around $69.00, returning to pre-conflict levels.

Higher shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz and stronger UAE exports add pressure on prices.

Fed rate expectations and Venezuelan infrastructure risks remain key factors for the oil outlook.

WTI Slips Back Toward Pre-Conflict Levels

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures on NYMEX fell 0.7% to around $69.00 during Thursday’s Asian session. The decline extends a recent bearish trend. As a result, prices have returned close to levels seen before the Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, improved oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have reduced supply concerns. The route handles nearly one-fifth of global energy shipments, making it a key factor for crude markets.

Strait of Hormuz Traffic and UAE Exports Recover

According to Bloomberg, more vessels are openly planning trips through the Strait of Hormuz. This shift shows growing confidence among shipowners and traders as regional tensions ease.

Additionally, the International Maritime Organization has received assurances that allow hundreds of ships to leave the Persian Gulf. Therefore, shipping activity has continued to recover.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also reported that the United Arab Emirates is exporting oil at almost 85% of pre-war levels. Higher exports and safer shipping routes are adding more supply to global markets.

Factor Detail WTI futures price Down 0.7% near $69.00 Strait of Hormuz More vessels returning as tensions ease UAE oil exports Near 85% of pre-war levels (IEA)

Fed Rate Expectations Add Pressure

Beyond supply factors, monetary policy expectations are also weighing on crude prices. Market data from the CME FedWatch tool shows an almost 82% chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Furthermore, traders see a 42.2% probability of at least two rate increases. Higher interest rates could slow economic activity and reduce energy demand.

As a result, expectations for tighter U.S. policy remain an additional headwind for oil prices.

Venezuelan Earthquake Creates Supply Risk

Looking ahead, the recent earthquake in Venezuela may create another supply risk. The damage to energy infrastructure could affect production and exports.

Venezuelan crude has become an important part of global supply. Therefore, any disruption could influence oil markets, although the impact may remain limited.

WTI Oil: Key Concepts and Market Drivers

What Is WTI Crude Oil?

WTI, or West Texas Intermediate, is one of the world’s major crude oil benchmarks. The other key benchmarks include Brent and Dubai crude.

WTI is known as a light and sweet crude because it has low density and low sulfur content. These qualities make it easier to refine. The oil comes mainly from the United States and is distributed through the Cushing hub, known as a major pipeline center.

Because of its importance, WTI prices are widely followed by traders, investors, and financial markets around the world.

Main Factors Driving WTI Prices

Supply and demand remain the biggest drivers of WTI prices. Strong global growth usually increases oil demand. In contrast, weaker economic activity can reduce consumption.

Political events also influence crude markets. Wars, sanctions, and supply disruptions can reduce available oil and push prices higher.

Moreover, decisions from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) play an important role. Production cuts can tighten supply and support prices, while higher output can create downward pressure.

Oil Inventories and Market Impact

Weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) also affect WTI prices.

Lower inventories often signal stronger demand and can support higher prices. However, rising inventories may indicate excess supply and create selling pressure.

The API releases its report every Tuesday, followed by the EIA report the next day. Although both reports often show similar trends, traders usually view EIA data as more reliable because it comes from a government agency.

OPEC and OPEC+ Influence

OPEC is a group of major oil-producing countries that coordinates production targets. Its decisions can significantly affect global crude supply.

For example, production cuts can reduce available supply and push WTI prices higher. On the other hand, increased production can weigh on prices.

OPEC+ includes OPEC members and additional producers, including Russia. Together, these countries remain a major force in global oil markets.