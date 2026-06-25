USD/CAD Holds Near Multi-Month Highs Ahead of PCE Data

Key Moments

USD/CAD has been consolidating around 1.4230-1.4225, just below its highest level since April 2025.

Reduced Federal Reserve hike expectations and softer inflation concerns have prompted a pullback in the US Dollar.

Weak Crude Oil prices are pressuring the Canadian Dollar and helping support USD/CAD ahead of the US PCE release.

Pair Holds Firm Below Recent Highs

The USD/CAD pair is trading in a tight bullish consolidation during the Asian session on Thursday, hovering around the 1.4230-1.4225 area. This keeps the pair just under the peak reached the previous day, which marked its highest level since April 2025. Market participants appear cautious and are stepping back from aggressive positioning as they await the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index release.

Macro Drivers: Fed Expectations, Dollar Pullback, and Oil Weakness

Traders have been paring back expectations for additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve as inflation worries ease. This shift has been influenced by the recent drop in Crude Oil prices to pre-Iran levels, which has helped temper broader price pressures. In response, the US Dollar has undergone a modest corrective move lower from its strongest level since May 2025, creating a headwind for further immediate upside in USD/CAD.

At the same time, the decline in Crude Oil prices continues to weigh on the Canadian Dollar, often referred to as the Loonie, given its commodity-linked profile. This weakness in the Loonie is cushioning USD/CAD on dips and helping to maintain the pair near its recent highs despite the softer tone in the US Dollar.

Technical Picture: Strong Momentum, Overbought Signals

On the technical front, USD/CAD recently broke above the November 2025 highs near the 1.4130 area. That breakout has been viewed as a renewed bullish signal, indicating that upside momentum remains firmly in place. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is in positive territory with a relatively solid reading, further underscoring the prevailing bullish bias.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is registering overbought conditions near 88, suggesting that buying pressure has become stretched in the near term. This overextended RSI reading points to the risk of a pause or a modest corrective pullback before the next potential leg higher in the prevailing uptrend.

Near-Term Trading Levels and Strategy

Given the current setup, it may be prudent for traders to wait for short-term consolidation or a mild decline before considering fresh long positions in USD/CAD. The broader trend still favors further gains, with the path of least resistance remaining to the upside until there is either a cooling in momentum from overbought levels or the formation of a clear lower high on the charts.

The 1.4200 area is likely to be a key zone to monitor on any pullback, as fresh buying interest could emerge around this level. On the downside, the 1.4130 region – the former November 2025 resistance that was recently broken – is expected to act as a notable support and potential floor for the pair.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Canadian Dollar Performance Over the Last 30 Days

The following table shows the percentage change of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against major currencies over the last 30 days. Over this period, the Canadian Dollar has been strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 2.43% 2.43% 1.80% 3.11% 3.91% 3.97% 3.60% EUR -2.43% 0.02% -0.61% 0.65% 1.44% 1.52% 1.14% GBP -2.43% -0.02% -0.60% 0.63% 1.49% 1.54% 1.15% JPY -1.80% 0.61% 0.60% 1.28% 2.09% 2.16% 1.76% CAD -3.11% -0.65% -0.63% -1.28% 0.79% 0.82% 0.51% AUD -3.91% -1.44% -1.49% -2.09% -0.79% 0.08% -0.32% NZD -3.97% -1.52% -1.54% -2.16% -0.82% -0.08% -0.35% CHF -3.60% -1.14% -1.15% -1.76% -0.51% 0.32% 0.35%

The heat map is read by selecting a base currency from the left-hand column and a quote currency from the top row. The value in the intersecting cell represents the percentage change of the base currency relative to the quote currency. For example, selecting the Canadian Dollar from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for CAD (base)/USD (quote).