EUR/JPY Eyes Breakout While Bullish Momentum Holds

Key Moments

EUR/JPY traded around 185.80 during Asian hours on Friday after modest prior gains.

The pair stayed above both the nine-day and 50-day EMAs, with the nine-day EMA positioned above the 50-day EMA.

Euro showed particular strength against the Australian Dollar in the latest cross-currency performance table.

EUR/JPY Technical Overview

EUR/JPY saw limited movement during Asian trading on Friday, hovering near 185.80 after recording small gains in the previous session. The cross maintained a constructive upside tone as it continued to trade above its nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The fact that the shorter nine-day EMA is aligned above the 50-day EMA signals that the broader trend backdrop remains supportive for buyers.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood close to 56, remaining in positive territory while staying below overbought levels. This reading indicates that upward momentum is present but has not yet reached an extreme condition.

Key Levels on the Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, EUR/JPY was positioned near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern, around 186.20. A sustained move above this channel ceiling would provide confirmation of a bullish breakout. If such a move materializes, the cross could be poised to test the region near the all-time high at 187.95, which was registered on April 17.

On the downside, initial technical support is located at the nine-day EMA around 185.60, followed by the 50-day EMA near 185.10. A decisive drop below these moving averages would signal a bearish reversal and could increase downward pressure on the cross. Under that scenario, price action might gravitate toward the three-month low at 181.87, marked on March 16, and then toward the nearly six-month low at 180.81, recorded on February 12.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Cross Performance Snapshot

The following table summarizes the intraday percentage changes of the Euro (EUR) against major currencies. According to this matrix, the Euro showed its strongest relative performance against the Australian Dollar.

Euro Price Today

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% -0.02% -0.05% -0.03% 0.16% 0.10% -0.05% EUR 0.04% 0.00% -0.02% 0.00% 0.20% 0.14% -0.01% GBP 0.02% 0.00% -0.04% -0.04% 0.17% 0.11% -0.03% JPY 0.05% 0.02% 0.04% 0.01% 0.20% 0.14% -0.01% CAD 0.03% 0.00% 0.04% -0.01% 0.18% 0.13% -0.01% AUD -0.16% -0.20% -0.17% -0.20% -0.18% -0.06% -0.21% NZD -0.10% -0.14% -0.11% -0.14% -0.13% 0.06% -0.15% CHF 0.05% 0.00% 0.03% 0.00% 0.01% 0.21% 0.15%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column, while the quote currency is taken from the top row. For example, selecting the Euro from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell displays the percentage move in EUR (base)/USD (quote).