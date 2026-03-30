Lilly Expands AI Drug Discovery With Insilico Deal

Key Moments

Eli Lilly and Insilico Medicine entered a collaboration valued at up to $2.75 billion (€2.39 billion) focused on AI-powered drug discovery.

Insilico is set to receive a $115 million (€100 million) upfront payment, with additional milestone payments and tiered royalties possible.

The agreement grants Eli Lilly an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize certain preclinical oral therapeutics.

AI-Centered Drug Discovery Partnership

Eli Lilly and Insilico Medicine announced on Sunday that they have signed a new collaboration centered on artificial intelligence-based drug discovery. The agreement is structured with a potential value of up to $2.75 billion (€2.39 billion).

Under the arrangement, Eli Lilly will deploy Insilico’s AI technology to help speed up the discovery and development of new therapeutics across several therapeutic categories.

Insilico’s Platform and Strategic Role

Insilico Medicine is described as a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses generative AI. Its approach combines biology, chemistry, and clinical data analytics within its Pharma.AI platform to discover new disease targets and design novel drug molecules.

“From its inception, Insilico Medicine has been developing deep learning for end-to-end drug discovery,” said Alex Zhavoronkov, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

“Working with Lilly, we aim to deliver transformative therapies that treat diseases with high unmet need. This collaboration is a testament to the power of AI in tackling the most complex challenges in human health,” he added.

Licensing Scope and Therapeutic Focus

As part of the deal, Eli Lilly will obtain an exclusive worldwide license covering the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of certain novel oral therapeutics currently in preclinical development for specified indications, according to the companies.

“Insilico’s AI-enabled discovery capabilities represent a powerful complement to Lilly’s deep expertise in clinical development across multiple therapeutic areas,” said Andrew Adams, group vice president of molecule discovery at Eli Lilly.

He noted that the collaboration is expected to support the exploration of new mechanisms and speed up the selection of promising therapeutic candidates across a range of disease areas.

Financial Structure of the Agreement

The companies outlined a financial framework that includes an upfront payment and the possibility of significant additional compensation tied to progress in the collaboration.

Component Amount Details Upfront payment to Insilico $115 million (€100 million) Paid at the start of the agreement Potential milestones Up to approximately $2.75 billion (€2.39 billion) total deal value Development, regulatory, and commercial milestones Royalties Tiered royalties Based on future product sales

Under the terms disclosed, Insilico will receive a $115 million (€100 million) upfront payment. The total value of the collaboration could reach approximately $2.75 billion (€2.39 billion) if development, regulatory, and commercial milestones are achieved, in addition to tiered royalties on future sales.