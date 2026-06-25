Euro Slips Against Pound as ECB Dovishness Limits Rate Hopes

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8620 in early European dealings on Thursday as the cross comes under pressure.

Comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde and other policymakers temper expectations for further rate hikes, weighing on the Euro.

UK political uncertainty following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation could limit Pound strength and offer some support to EUR/GBP.

EUR/GBP Under Pressure in Early European Trade

The EUR/GBP pair is trading softer around 0.8620 during the early European session on Thursday. The Euro is losing ground against the British Pound as market participants respond to recent dovish-leaning commentary from European Central Bank (ECB) officials. Investors are now watching for remarks from ECB policymakers Philip Lane and Piero Cipollone later on Thursday for additional direction.

ECB Messaging Cools Aggressive Tightening Expectations

At its June policy meeting, the ECB increased its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%. However, ECB President Christine Lagarde struck a more cautious tone, signaling that the central bank does not see a need for a forceful policy response to potential spillover effects from the Middle East conflict.

Lagarde also stated that the inflation shock confronting the Eurozone is significant enough that it cannot be overlooked, but still not sufficiently large to propel longer-term inflation expectations higher. In response, markets have scaled back expectations for additional ECB rate increases, putting pressure on the Euro. Current pricing in financial markets reflects between one and two further hikes, with the next move fully anticipated by the end of this year.

Policy / Market Indicator Detail Latest ECB deposit rate move Increase of 25 bps to 2.25% at the June meeting Market pricing for future ECB hikes Between one and two additional hikes expected Timing of next fully priced hike By the end of this year

UK Political Turmoil Adds a Counterweight for GBP

While Euro sentiment is constrained by reduced ECB tightening expectations, domestic political developments in the United Kingdom may curb the Pound’s upside. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned on Monday, triggering renewed political uncertainty. His departure followed mounting pressure in the wake of Andy Burnham’s victory in the Makerfield by-election last week.

With Starmer stepping down, the Labour Party must now choose a new leader to head the government. The resulting political instability has the potential to weigh on the Pound, which could in turn provide a partial offset to Euro weakness and offer some support to the EUR/GBP cross.

Background on the Pound Sterling

The article also provides context on the characteristics and drivers of the Pound Sterling (GBP), including its role in global foreign exchange markets and the influence of Bank of England (BoE) policy decisions and economic data on its valuation.

Pound Sterling FAQs

What is the Pound Sterling?

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.

Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.

When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.

When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.

A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.

If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.