nVent Gains From AI Data Center Boom and Liquid Cooling

Key Moments

nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) shares have climbed 66% year to date, supported by record Q1 2026 revenue, higher guidance, and a stronger backlog.

Surging liquid cooling requirements for AI and high-performance computing are driving multi-year infrastructure spending that is feeding into nVent’s project pipeline.

Analysts at Bernstein and Melius Research set June price targets of $218 and $214 for NVT, both above the $189.50 consensus target.

AI Momentum Fuels Sharp Rally in NVT

When a stock advances more than 60% within six months, investors tend to split into two camps: those worried about missing further gains and those concerned the move has gone too far. That dynamic now surrounds nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT), a London-based producer of electrical components and liquid cooling systems used in data centers.

NVT is up 66% so far this year, yet recent developments in the company’s fundamentals and on Wall Street suggest the rally may not be over. Analyst upgrades, improving financials, and a robust order pipeline all point to underlying demand tied to AI infrastructure spending.

Data Center Buildout: A Long-Duration AI Theme

AI-linked infrastructure stocks initially surged as capital poured into anything associated with data centers, in a rush that resembled a modern resource boom. However, the reality is that large-scale data centers take considerable time to plan and construct. Many projects have yet to break ground and are not expected to be completed in 2027, let alone 2026, underscoring that this investment cycle could extend for years.

For nVent, this long runway matters. AI models and high-performance computing hardware require continuous access to power, and the scale of that power demand presents one part of the energy challenge. The other is managing the intense heat generated by today’s compute hardware.

Many leading AI accelerators currently in use can consume 700W to 1,000W per chip. A single rack densely packed with this equipment can draw 100kW or more, pushing beyond what traditional air-based cooling can effectively support.

To cope with this heat density, major hyperscalers are increasingly moving toward liquid cooling. Because water conducts heat roughly 25 times more efficiently than air, it enables much higher thermal removal in a smaller footprint, allowing for more compact and powerful server configurations. That trend is central to nVent’s opportunity set.

Liquid Cooling Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape

Investors familiar with the space recognize that nVent competes with Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) in liquid cooling. The key, however, is the expansion of the overall market rather than a single winner-take-all outcome.

The liquid cooling market in 2026 is projected at around $8.5 billion and is expected to reach approximately $17.7 billion by 2030. This implies a compound annual growth rate of over 20%, providing room for multiple participants to benefit.

Metric 2026 2030 Comment Liquid cooling market size $8.5 billion $17.7 billion Market expected to more than double

Within this context, nVent’s latest results illustrate why investors see further upside. In its Q1 2026 earnings report, the company posted record revenue and earnings per share. Just as importantly, its backlog came in ahead of expectations, enabling management to lift full-year guidance on both revenue and earnings.

Backlog Underscores Real AI Infrastructure Spend

A central question for the AI infrastructure narrative in 2026 revolves around timing: is the current buildout merely a story on paper, or is it still in the early phases of tangible execution? Skeptics argue that a planned data center is not the same as completed capacity.

Recent earnings reports across the sector, however, indicated that hyperscalers are continuing to allocate capital, and companies like nVent are seeing those commitments turn into active projects. These orders are now visible in nVent’s backlog and guidance.

Major technology players such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are directing significant sums toward data center expansion. The article notes that they are not likely to absorb pressure on earnings and free cash flow for initiatives they do not intend to finish, particularly given the anticipated demand from businesses that expect to run AI workloads as part of their operations.

This backdrop helps explain why analysts are becoming more constructive. In June, Bernstein and Melius Research issued NVT price targets of $218 and $214, respectively, both comfortably above the current consensus target of $189.50.

Analyst / Source Target for NVT Relative to Consensus Bernstein $218 Above $189.50 consensus Melius Research $214 Above $189.50 consensus Consensus $189.50 Baseline target

Technical Picture: Support Levels and Momentum

From a technical perspective, NVT has been trending higher since early 2026, remaining consistently above its 50-day simple moving average. The spread between the share price and this moving average indicates firm bullish momentum, while still allowing for a pullback without necessarily breaking the broader uptrend.

A recent decline of more than 8%, accompanied by elevated trading volume, stands out as a notable development and warrants short-term caution. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 53.36, placing it squarely in neutral territory. In this context, that reading suggests the stock is neither stretched on the upside nor deeply oversold, leaving scope for movement in either direction.

Investors watching for potential entry points or risk levels may focus on the $159–$160 area around the 50-day moving average as an initial zone of support if weakness continues.

Positioning NVT Within a Broader AI Portfolio

For investors considering where nVent might fit in an AI-focused allocation, it is important to recognize that the stock has already posted strong gains, yet still appears tied to a multi-year infrastructure cycle driven by liquid cooling demand and data center capacity expansion.

At the same time, the article highlights that, according to MarketBeat’s tracking of Wall Street’s top-rated analysts and their preferred ideas, nVent Electric does not currently appear among the five stocks those analysts are “quietly whispering” to clients as top near-term opportunities.

While nVent Electric presently carries a Buy rating from analysts, the view expressed is that other names may represent more attractive buys at this moment, based on those top-rated analysts’ current recommendations.