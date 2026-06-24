Aussie Dollar Struggles as Bond Signals Challenge AUD

Key Moments

AUD/USD has been sliding toward the 0.69 region and the March-April low around 0.6833, even as the 2-year spread tightens sharply to 39bp.

Australian inflation eased to 4.0% year-on-year in May, but core inflation rose to 3.6%, reinforcing expectations of a hawkish pause from the RBA.

Lower FX hedge ratios among Australian superannuation funds and a pullback in industrial metals are adding structural and cyclical pressure on the currency.

Spot AUD/USD Trails Bond Market Signals

Societe Generale analysts highlight that AUD/USD remains under downward pressure, moving toward the 0.69 handle and approaching the March-April trough near 0.6833. This weakness is occurring even as the 2-year rate differential has narrowed sharply to 39bp, representing a retracement of more than 80bp since March.

The analysts observe that, in general, “One footnote to the bullish dollar playbook is that tactical valuations are getting stretched. This usually occurs when currencies are not keeping up with bonds spread.” They note that in the case of AUD/USD, “the 2y spread tightened to 39bp, completing a whopping retracement of more than 80bp since March. Spot lags the 2y bond spread by a significant margin.”

Macro Backdrop: Inflation, Commodities, and RBA Outlook

The recent decline in industrial metals, particularly iron ore, is cited as an additional drag on the Australian Dollar, leaving it vulnerable to a retest of the March-April low at 0.6833. The analysts point to the most recent inflation data as another key factor shaping the near-term outlook.

“The pullback in industrial metals (iron ore) doesn’t help and puts the AUD in jeopardy of testing the March–April trough at 0.6833. Inflation Down-under surprisingly slowed to 4.0% yoy in May from 4.2% according to data published overnight. Core however accelerated more than expected to 3.6% from 3.4%.”

They emphasize that one more inflation reading for June will arrive before the next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting in August. According to the analysts, “One more inflation print for June is due before the next RBA meeting in August but the hot core almost certainly guarantees another hawkish pause. The reaction in money markets was muted. The implied odds of another 25bp hike by year-end hangs in balance at around 55%. Employment data will be published tomorrow.”

Structural Flows: Superannuation Hedging Adds Headwinds

Beyond near-term macro dynamics, the analysts underscore structural pressure stemming from hedging behavior among Australian superannuation funds. Lower foreign exchange hedge ratios are seen as a persistent negative for the currency.

“One cannot overlook the structural headwinds from declining FX hedge ratios among Australian superannuation funds. APRA data show offshore equity hedging decreased by 0.4pp to 23.2% in Q1. A reduction in hedging reflects the view that investors are happy to stay unhedged to capture FX gains if the AUD weakens. Until Fed pricing turns less hawkish, flow dynamics could continue to weigh on the currency near term.”

Technical Picture: Support and Resistance Levels

From a technical perspective, Societe Generale notes that AUD/USD has extended its corrective phase after breaking below its 50-day moving average earlier in the month. That moving average is now situated at 0.7130.

“AUD/USD has extended its phase of pullback after slipping below its 50-DMA (now at 0.7130) earlier this month. The pair is gradually drifting toward the March low around 0.6850/0.6830. While the decline appears somewhat stretched, it will be important to observe whether the pair finds support in this zone. Should a rebound materialize, the high achieved earlier this week near 0.7020 could act as a short-term resistance.”