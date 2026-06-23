Gold Slides as Strong Dollar, Fed Hike Bets Pressure Market

Key Moments

XAU/USD is trading near $4,130 after briefly dipping below $4,100, extending its corrective phase.

Technical signals point to a bearish bias, with Gold tracking the lower Bollinger Band around $4,044 and RSI holding in the mid-30s.

Dollar Strength Pressures Gold Prices

Gold (XAU/USD) is trading defensively on Tuesday, weighed down by a firmer US Dollar and mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates later this year.

At the time of writing, XAU/USD is quoted around $4,130, having earlier slipped below the $4,100 threshold.

Buyers remain cautious as the prospect of higher US interest rates continues to buoy demand for the Greenback and Treasury yields. This follows last week’s hawkish Federal Reserve meeting, where Chair Kevin Warsh reiterated the central bank’s commitment to returning inflation to its 2% target.

The Fed’s tone has underpinned the US Dollar, even as reduced tensions in the Middle East pushed Oil prices lower and eased concerns about a prolonged inflation shock.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is hovering around 101.24, its strongest level since May 2025.

The interplay of a stronger Dollar and higher yields is keeping Gold in a corrective downtrend after a powerful two-year advance driven by geopolitical risks, central bank demand and Fed rate cuts. XAU/USD is now trading nearly 25% below the all-time high near $5,600 reached in January.

Data Watch: PCE Inflation, GDP and PMIs

Market focus is shifting toward upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation figures and the final estimate of first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which could shape expectations for the Fed’s policy trajectory.

Recent preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data indicated ongoing resilience in US activity in June. The S&P Global Services PMI increased to 51.3 from 50.7 in May, while the Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.7 from 55.1, with both measures surpassing forecasts.

Unless there is a meaningful shift away from the Fed’s hawkish guidance, expectations for higher-for-longer interest rates are likely to remain a drag on Gold, which tends to benefit most in a low-rate backdrop. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that traders are currently pricing in a 70% chance of a rate hike at the September meeting.

World Gold Council: Key Levels if Dollar Rally Persists

According to the World Gold Council’s Weekly Markets Monitor, a sustained move in the US Dollar Index (DXY) above the 100 level could signal a continuation of Gold’s downtrend, potentially pushing prices below the $4,000 psychological area.

The council said, “Support would then be seen next at US$3,887/oz-US$3,857/oz, which includes the 38.2% retracement of the entire rise in Gold from the 2015 low where we would look for fresh signs of a potential floor here. Should weakness extend, we would see next major support at the October 2025 high at US$3,500/oz.”

Geopolitics: US-Iran Talks in Focus

Traders are also tracking developments in US-Iran negotiations after both parties signed a 60-day Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week. Discussions appear to be moving forward, with Washington temporarily easing sanctions on Iranian oil exports during the negotiation window.

However, several key issues remain unresolved, including Iran’s nuclear program and regional security concerns involving Israel and Lebanon.

Technical Picture: Bias Remains to the Downside

XAU/USD maintains a bearish short-term structure as it trades below the 20-day Bollinger Simple Moving Average, which sits near $4,318.64.

Price action is leaning toward the lower Bollinger Band support around $4,043.85, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart holds in the mid-30s. This positioning suggests ongoing downside pressure rather than an extreme oversold washout. A rising Average Directional Index (ACX) near 38 points to a relatively strong prevailing downtrend.

On the upside, initial resistance is aligned with the 20-day Bollinger SMA at approximately $4,318.82. The upper Bollinger Band near $4,593.10 represents a more distant resistance zone in the event of a corrective rebound.

On the downside, the lower Bollinger Band around $4,044.54 offers the first notable support area, followed by the more significant psychological and horizontal level at $4,000.00. That zone could encourage some profit-taking by sellers and potentially prompt a short-term pause in the decline.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

US Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below details today’s percentage changes of the US Dollar (USD) against major currencies. The US Dollar has shown the strongest performance versus the Australian Dollar.