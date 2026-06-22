Pound Rises as Starmer Exit Strengthens Burnham Bid

Key Moments

The British Pound advanced 0.3% versus the Japanese Yen, 0.14% against the Euro, and 0.05% against the US Dollar on Monday after reversing earlier losses.

Andrew Burnham’s signals of commitment to existing fiscal rules have reassured investors despite his background in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.

GBP Strengthens After Starmer’s Decision to Step Down

The British Pound (GBP) is outperforming its major counterparts on Monday after Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared his intention to resign as UK leader and head of the Labour Party. The currency has gained 0.3% against the Japanese Yen, 0.14% versus the Euro, and 0.05% against the US Dollar, recovering from earlier declines.

Market participants appear to be interpreting Starmer’s move as the resolution of an increasingly untenable political situation rather than the start of a destabilizing transition. The announcement has been received as a constructive development for UK assets.

Resignation Follows Weeks of Mounting Pressure

In a heartfelt address outside Downing Street, Starmer stated on Monday that he would step down but continue serving until Labour selects a new leader. He also pledged to support his successor.

Typically, a sudden leadership change can weigh on a country’s currency, but the current context is different. In recent weeks, Starmer’s position had eroded steadily, with multiple Labour figures pressing him to resign and a steady stream of cabinet departures leaving him increasingly isolated.

The process reached a turning point when Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester and widely seen as the leading contender to succeed Starmer, secured a parliamentary seat in a special election in Makerfield. That victory effectively delivered the final blow to Starmer’s leadership.

As a result, Monday’s resignation was largely anticipated. Investors had been expecting the outcome since the weekend, and the market’s reaction reflects relief that an ineffective cabinet has come to an end rather than concern over a power vacuum.

Burnham’s Fiscal Stance Calms Market Nerves

The transition path has been visible for some time during what the article describes as Starmer’s political “agony,” and investors appear comfortable with the likely successor. Although Andrew Burnham’s time in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet initially raised questions among market participants, he has worked to present a more centrist stance aimed at easing worries over potential fiscal slippage – viewed as a key risk for Pound stability.

Burnham has moved to reassure investors by reiterating that he intends to comply with existing fiscal rules. While he has been a vocal advocate of bringing services such as water and transport back under public control, he has also emphasized that he will operate within the framework set by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. For now, that message has resonated with markets, which appear to be granting him the benefit of the doubt while awaiting more detailed policy proposals. Whether this supportive tone endures once he assumes power remains uncertain.

FX Performance Snapshot: GBP Leads Against JPY

The following table summarizes the British Pound’s percentage moves against major currencies today. GBP has shown particular strength against the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — 0.15% -0.07% 0.26% 0.13% 0.09% 0.19% 0.11% EUR -0.15% — -0.22% 0.11% -0.03% -0.02% 0.06% -0.03% GBP 0.07% 0.22% — 0.32% 0.21% 0.18% 0.27% 0.19% JPY -0.26% -0.11% -0.32% — -0.12% -0.16% -0.07% -0.12% CAD -0.13% 0.03% -0.21% 0.12% — -0.05% 0.04% 0.00% AUD -0.09% 0.02% -0.18% 0.16% 0.05% — 0.11% 0.04% NZD -0.19% -0.06% -0.27% 0.07% -0.04% -0.11% — -0.06% CHF -0.11% 0.03% -0.19% 0.12% -0.01% -0.04% 0.06% —

The heat map structure indicates that the currency listed on the left is the base, while the currency shown along the top is the quote. For instance, taking British Pound from the left column and moving across to the US Dollar cell gives the percentage move for GBP (base)/USD (quote).