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Home » Stock Market News » Chevron Rises on Microsoft Power Deal, Broadening Base

Chevron Rises on Microsoft Power Deal, Broadening Base

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Chevron shares rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after announcing a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft for a planned data center complex in West Texas.
  • Project Kilby is expected to provide about 2.67 gigawatts of capacity, with first power targeted for 2028 and a final investment decision anticipated before year-end.
  • The project is structured to generate cash flow that is independent of oil and gas prices, targeting mid-teen returns and reducing reliance on crude price cycles.

Chevron Rallies on Long-Duration Microsoft Agreement

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) traded 1.3% higher in pre-market action after revealing a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft Corp to deliver natural-gas-fired electricity to a large-scale data center campus planned in West Texas. The facility, described as potentially among the biggest in the United States, will be powered under the framework of this newly announced deal.

Project Kilby: Scale, Timeline, and Structure

The initiative, called Project Kilby, is being advanced in collaboration with investment fund Engine No. 1. The development is planned as a phased, modular build-out intended to supply roughly 2.67 gigawatts of capacity. Chevron is targeting initial power delivery in 2028, with a final investment decision expected before the end of the year.

Investors focused closely on the way the project is structured. Project Kilby is intentionally set up so that its cash generation is not tied to swings in commodity prices. It aims for mid-teen returns, marking a notable distinction for Chevron, whose stock performance has often closely followed crude benchmarks.

Project DetailSpecification
Project nameProject Kilby
PartnerEngine No. 1
Planned capacityApproximately 2.67 gigawatts
Power purchaserMicrosoft Corp
Contract length20-year power purchase agreement
First power target2028
Final investment decisionExpected before year-end

Addressing Stranded Gas and Powering AI Infrastructure

The project is also positioned as an answer to the problem of stranded natural gas in the Permian Basin that might otherwise be flared. Instead, this gas would be converted into baseload electricity to support AI-focused computing operations at the planned campus.

Chevron’s New Energies president is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan energy conference on June 23, helping maintain investor attention on the company and its evolving portfolio.

Supportive Market Backdrop and Peer Context

Broader U.S. equity futures are trading higher, with the S&P 500 up 1.1% and the NASDAQ advancing 1.9% in pre-market activity, providing a risk-on environment that enhanced the market’s reaction to Chevron’s news. The Dow Jones is also showing modest gains.

Other major energy companies, including ExxonMobil and Shell, are operating within the same overarching macro backdrop. That environment is characterized by geopolitical uncertainty tied to Middle East supply and an ongoing discussion around a possible U.S.-Iran diplomatic outcome that could eventually influence oil prices.

Analyst Stance and Strategic Implications

Chevron’s move is being viewed alongside a favorable analyst view from Jefferies (Buy, June 15) and a generally rising equity market. Taken together, the new long-term commercial arrangement with a leading technology company, the project’s commodity-price decoupled returns profile, and supportive market conditions have helped lift Chevron’s shares in pre-market trading.

These developments reinforce the perception that Chevron is working to broaden its earnings base beyond traditional upstream oil and gas, using long-duration infrastructure tied to data center and AI-related power demand as part of that shift.

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