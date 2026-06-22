Accenture Falls After TD Cowen Flags AI Headwinds Ahead

Key Moments

TD Cowen downgraded Accenture to Hold from Buy and lowered its price target to $150 from $258 amid weakening growth expectations.

The brokerage now expects fiscal 2027 constant-currency revenue growth of 1% to 5%, versus Wall Street’s 4.4% forecast.

Concerns over AI-related disruption, macro uncertainty and slowing organic growth led TD Cowen to reduce its fiscal 2027 revenue, EBITDA and EPS estimates.

Rating Cut and Target Reduction

TD Cowen lowered its rating on Accenture shares to Hold from Buy and sharply reduced its price target to $150 from $258. The firm cited increasing challenges to a near-term recovery as growth expectations soften and investor sentiment toward the consulting firm deteriorates.

According to the brokerage, the investment case has become more complex as revenue projections are revised downward. Ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, along with questions about the impact of artificial intelligence on the business, continues to weigh on the company’s outlook. Analysts at TD Cowen said potential catalysts for a positive rerating now appear further away than previously assumed.

Growth Outlook and Earnings Pressure

TD Cowen sees Accenture’s growth path weakening before conditions improve. The brokerage said its earlier assumption of resilient performance ahead of a broader recovery has not played out, as earnings estimates have trended lower and the company’s financial profile has not rebounded as expected.

For fiscal 2027, TD Cowen forecasts revenue growth of 1% to 5% in constant currency, compared with Wall Street’s expectation of 4.4%. The firm also anticipates that acquisition-related spending and higher leverage will weigh on profitability. As a result, its revenue and earnings forecasts for fiscal 2027 are below consensus.

Metric TD Cowen View Wall Street / Prior View Rating Hold Buy (prior TD Cowen rating) Price Target $150 $258 (prior TD Cowen target) Fiscal 2027 Revenue Growth (Constant Currency) 1% to 5% 4.4% (Wall Street expectation)

AI Risks and Strategic Challenges

TD Cowen highlighted that Accenture remains exposed to negative headlines related to artificial intelligence as rapid progress in AI models shifts technology spending priorities. The analysts indicated that the company may require further organizational adjustments to realign its workforce more quickly with the evolving AI environment.

Reduced Estimates and Limited Near-Term Catalysts

Given the weaker backdrop, TD Cowen lowered its fiscal 2027 estimates for revenue, EBITDA and earnings per share. The firm pointed to recent contraction in bookings, continued macro uncertainty and decelerating organic growth as factors that leave few near-term catalysts for the stock.

In light of these dynamics, TD Cowen reduced its valuation target and adopted a more cautious stance on Accenture shares, opting to move to the sidelines.