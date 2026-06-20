Malaysian Rubber Prices Range-Bound With Mild Downside

Key Moments

The Malaysian rubber market is anticipated to move sideways with a slight downward tilt next week amid easing geopolitical tensions and uneven supply conditions.

An MoU signed on June 17 between the United States and Iran to end hostilities in the Gulf region is viewed as improving global risk sentiment and stabilizing shipping activity.

From Friday to Friday, the Malaysian Rubber Board’s reference price for SMR 20 rose 17.5 sen to 946 sen per kg, while latex-in-bulk gained 13.5 sen to 794.5 sen per kg.

Geopolitical Developments and Market Sentiment

Industry specialist Denis Low said the Malaysian rubber market is likely to trade within a narrow range next week, leaning slightly lower as geopolitical risks ease and supply factors remain mixed.

He pointed to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on June 17 between the United States and Iran to end hostilities in the Gulf region as a key driver for improved sentiment and greater stability in trade routes.

“With this stoppage of conflict, there is a seemingly free flow of shipping, and commerce has resumed cautiously for now.

“Oil flow is expected to regain normalcy in the days ahead, and with prices dropping, it will mean lower prices all round are envisaged,” said Low.

Weather-Driven Supply Dynamics

Low noted that supply-side support is still present due to unpredictable weather patterns in major producing areas.

“This kind of heavy rainfall occurring sporadically is causing a slightly tight supply situation. We believe that it is just a short situation and may soon blow over. The supply and demand situation is actually equalising itself out as demand is slower too,” said Low.

Demand Outlook and Macro Backdrop

The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) described the outlook for rubber in the coming week as mixed, citing contrasting economic signals from key markets.

According to MARGMA, conditions in China appear steady, while the United States economy is showing signs of softness, with the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged.

“Stronger demand for rubber gloves could also be expected to return from the Middle East, which could drive a corresponding demand for latex,” the association said.

Weekly Price Performance

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, benchmark Malaysian rubber prices recorded gains.